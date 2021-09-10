BROOKVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. David Fike, of Brookville, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Pat Reitz and David Fike were united in marriage on Sept. 12, 1981, in Knoxdale by Rev. David Stoop.
They have lived in Emerickville for 40 years and are enjoying retirement life together. He worked at Owens Brockway for 35 years and she as a sub custodian for Brookville schools for more than 20 years.
They have two children – Mathew (Anne) Fike of Wiinsor, Va., and Travis Fike, of Emerickville; and one grandson.
They celebrated their anniversary with a trip to Cape Cod, Mass.