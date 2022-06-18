Richard and Shirley Kersetter

Richard “Dick” and Shirley Kerstetter celebrated their 60th anniversary on June 16, 2022.

Dick is retired from Penn State DuBois Campus.

Shirley is a homemaker.

They have one son, Rich Kerstetter, and one grandson.

