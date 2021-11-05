DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. Leon Kriner, of DuBois, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on October 22, 2021.
Hazel Delp and Leon Kriner were united in marriage on Oct. 22, 1951.
He is retired, having worked at the Jefferson County Vocational Technical School.
She is retired, having worked at S &T Bank.
On Oct. 21 they enjoyed dinner in their home hosted by the couple’s sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. On Oct. 23 the couple enjoyed an anniversary dinner with their immediate family at the Thunderbird Restaurant in Reynoldsville.
They are the parents of Dale Kriner, of DuBois, and Amy Kriner and son-in-law Scott Ecelberger, of Woodbine, Md. Two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren complete their family.