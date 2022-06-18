RIMERSBURG — Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Charles Craig celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 15, 2022.
Hellen Louise Nellis and Cecil Charles Craig were united in marriage on June 15, 1957, at the Jerusalem United Church of Christ by the Rev. Eugene Wetzel.
He is a retired minister and laborer and she is a retired laborer.
The couple are celebrating at home
They have five children: Joyce (Mark) Stewart, of Clarion, Pa.; Penny Craig, of Franklin, Pa.; Tammy (Bill) Dunham, of Shippenville, Pa.; Cheryl (Jeff) Buzard, of Sligo, Pa.; and Nathan (Gina) Craig, of Woodbridge, Va.
Ten grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren complete their family circle.