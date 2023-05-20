DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. Gary Hartzfeld, of DuBois, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 26, 2023.
Sandy Knarr and Gary Hartzfeld were united in marriage on May 26, 1973, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in DuBois. The Rev. William T. Griffiths officiated.
Both Gary and Sandy are retired. He from the DuBois Area School District and she from the Courier Express.
They are the parents of two children – Heather Gay (Noel) of Winchester, Va., and Matthew (Julie) Hartzfeld, of Rhoadsville, Va. – and grandparents to three grandchildren.
They plan to celebrate their day with family.