FALLS CREEK — Mr. and Mrs. James Robinson, of Falls Creek, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary June 21, 2022.
Nora Snyder and James Robinson were united in marriage on June 21, 1952, at the Falls Creek Presbyterian Church.
They were co-owners of J&N Jean Shop and James was also a custodian at Brockway Area School. Both are retired.
They are celebrating with a family picnic at their home.
They are the parents of four children: Tom Robinson, of Buckley, Mich.; Dave Robinson, of Falls Creek, Pa.; Shirley Livingston, of New Brighton, Pa.; and John Robinson, of Camp Verde, Ariz. Nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren complete their family circle.