BROCKWAY — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Johns, of Brockway, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 14, 2022.
Thelma Reitz and Jim Johns were united in marriage on April 14, 1962, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville.
He is retired having been a supervisor over maintenance at Brockway Pressed Metals. She is also retired having worked in housekeeping at the DuBois Hospital.
They celebrated with family and friends at Hoss’s in DuBois.
They are the parents of Terri L. Johns, Brockway, and the late Robin L Johns and the late Renee L Clark. They have five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.