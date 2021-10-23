BROCKWAY — Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Bovaird, of Brockway, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 9, 2021.
Linda Morrison and Lloyd Bovaird were united in marriage Oct. 9, 1971, at St. Tobias Catholic Church in Brockway by Msg. Louis Heberlein.
He is retired having worked as a teacher. She is retired from working as a school van driver.
The couple celebrated with a family dinner.
They are the parents of Eric Bovaird, of honolulu, Hawaii, Brock Bovaird, of Brockway, and Ashley Renaud, of State College. Nine grandchildren complete their family circle.