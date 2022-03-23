BROCKWAY — Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Lee Taylor will celebrate their 70th wedding (platinum) anniversary on April 3, 2022
Lois Marie Holt and Patrick Lee Taylor were united in marriage on April 3, 1952, in Brockway.
Both are retired and are planning to celebrate with a family dinner.
They are the parents of six children: Barbara Taylor, Debra Trude, Patrick Taylor, Pamela Doebler, Sherry Crissman, and Kathleen Smith. They have nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.