KERSEY — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jaconski, of Kersey, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2023.
Sandy Newhart and Bob Jaconski were united in marriage on June 22, 1963, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Bethlehem, Pa.
He is retired from National Fuel Gas as a forester, after 37 years of service. She retired as secretary at Maria Lutheran Church. They spend their winters in Florida.
They are the parents of two sons – Rob Jr. (Cindy), of Treasure Lake, and David (April), of Powhatan, Va. – and grandparents to three grandchildren.
They celebrated with a cruise.