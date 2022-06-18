Mr. and Mrs. Samuel McNaughton are celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 16, 2022.
Nancy Sweka and Samuel McNaughton were united in marriage by the Rev. W. Foster at the First United Presbyterian Church in Reynoldsville on June 16, 1962.
He is retired from Ward Trucking and she is retired from the DuBois Area School District.
They have two children, Tammy Snyder, of DuBois, and Sam McNaughton, of Harrisburg. Three grandchildren complete their family circle.
They plan to celebrate with a family dinner and a trip to the Poconos.