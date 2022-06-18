BROCKWAY — Mr. and Mrs. Ron Morrison, of Brockway, will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2022.
Christine Holt and Ron Morrison were united in marriage on June 20, 1992, at Beechtree union Church by the Reverend Terry Felt.
He is retired from Owens-Brockway Glass Plant #19.
She owns and is a cosmetologist at Christine’s Hilltop Salon and is employed at Jeff Tech school part-time.
They have four children: Liz Morrison, Erin Morrison, Brittany Bailley (deceased) and Dillon Morrison. Five grandchildren complete their family circle.
The couple plan to celebrate with a trip to New York.