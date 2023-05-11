Dear Hometown Doctors: Since I have been working at home for about 2 years now, I have been getting back and neck pain from sitting all day at my desk – working on spreadsheets and doing Zoom calls. I also spend a lot of time on my smartphone. I have tried standing at my desk instead of sitting, but this doesn’t help. Can you help?
– Hunched over in Hazen
Dear Reader: So many of us spend hours on a computer for work or school. In addition, we tend to spend additional time hunched over our smartphones or tablets. Sitting for long periods of time without paying attention to your posture can cause back and neck muscle pain.
This problem has become magnified in recent years with even teenagers suffering from this type of pain, now referred to as “Text Neck.” Studies have shown that when you lean your head forward and look down at a phone, your approximately 10 lb. head can put up to 60 lbs of pressure and strain on your neck depending on how much you are leaning forward.
While Text Neck is not an official medical diagnosis, it certainly has led to an increase in medical visits in teens and adults for neck pain, upper back pain and/or shoulder pain. Patients report a feeling of intense stabbing pain or soreness in the muscles of these areas. People also can experience face and jaw pain.
Having better posture can help reduce many of these symptoms:
SITTING AT A DESK: Your knees and forearms should be parallel to the floor. Your elbows should be at your sides. Sit up straight and make sure you don’t slump to one side more than the other. Your feet should lay flat on the floor. The top of your monitor should be at eye level, or just below.
USING A SMARTPHONE
When the head is leaning forward to look down at the phone, the neck muscles experience up to 60 lbs of strain Bringing the phone up to eye level helps straighten the head, neck and back into alignment. Again, notice the “chin tucked” head position and the straight back. The ears are lined up with the shoulders, taking stress off the neck and back muscles.
When using a smartphone, you want to make sure that you’re looking straight forward. You don’t want to look down at the phone, and looking up at the phone can be even worse. For example, laying on your stomach and looking up at your phone leads to a “chin out” position, which is very damaging to your upper spine. Next time, try sitting upright on your couch or laying on your back, and looking upward at your phone.
OTHER PREVENTION
Exercising regularly and stretching can help minimize back pain. Strong, flexible neck and back muscles are able to handle more stress. Specifically strengthening your glutes by doing exercises like “Bridges” can help take pressure off of your lower back. Strengthening your oblique muscles by doing exercises like “Russian Twists” can help activate the correct muscles when you sit or stand.
Taking breaks can prevent back pain. Short increments of minimal back pain is better than one long period of bad back pain. Use an alarm to remember to stop and take a break. If you don’t work at home constantly, scheduling times to look at your phone or computer can also help with the pain.
Picking a desk and chair is central to good posture. Make sure that the screen is able to be at eye level. Furthermore, the chair should let your feet rest flat on the floor, provide good lumbar support and allow your wrists to be in a comfortable, neutral position.
Many desks also have adjustable tops turning them into a standing desk. Standing at a desk can be very helpful to your neck as long as you bring the computer to eye level. This helps minimize neck strain.
In conclusion, good posture is a very important part of everyday life, especially in the modern era with so many of us spending so much time on computers, tablets and smartphones. Text neck is the newest manifestation of the impact of poor posture and can be corrected with some simple modifications to your posture.
Sonia Parekh
Parag Parekh
Purvi Parekh
q q q