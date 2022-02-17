STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Kara Kavala and Jeremie Thompson, both of State College, announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Larry and Joann Benner, of McVeytown, Pa.; and Gary Kavala, of Looneyville, W. Va. The groom-to-be is the son of Dan and Penny Thompson, of Sigel.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Lewistown Area High School and a 2009 graduate of Penn State University. She is employed as a multi-platform freelance delivery driver.
The groom-to-be Bis a 2008 graduate of Brookville Jr|Sr High School, and a 2012 graduate of Penn State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Labor and Employment Relations and a minor in Business and The Liberal Arts. He is employed as a human resources assistant at Penn State and as a freelance retail merchandiser.
They are planning a May 14, 2022, wedding at Calvary Harvest Fields, Boalsburg, Pa.