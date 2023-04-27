Dear Hometown Docs: I recently had a doctor’s appointment, and when the doctor was going over my blood work, she told me I was borderline for sugar and that my cholesterol was up. She told me that she was going to give me a few prescriptions, and I got angry and refused – I am too young for medications! I could tell the doctor was not happy with me, but in the end, she told me to work on diet and exercise and come back for blood work and a visit with her again in a few months. I am not happy with any of this. I feel like the doctor is so wrapped up in blood tests and prescriptions. And I do not think diet and exercise is going to do anything. I think my diet is fine, and I have an active job so I don’t need additional exercise. My wife doesn’t agree with me, so I’m looking for another opinion. What do you think about all of this?
— Doubtful in DuBois
Dear Doubtful,
Excellent question! Your doctor is concerned about your test results for a good reason. The sad reality is that we are an unhealthy population of people who are dying early due to our unhealthy behaviors. We live in a remarkable country filled with every convenience, access to information and technology, and yet we are experiencing a decline in our life expectancy that has nothing to do with COVID-19. In addition to a decreased life expectancy in adults, we have higher rates of death in children and adolescents compared to similar countries. Why is this? There are plenty of reasons, but topping the list are poor eating habits, excess calorie consumption and sedentary lifestyles.
A historical perspective is helpful to put this into context because this problem has been generations in the making. It started with the Industrial Revolution from the 1760s to the 1850s which revolutionized our country and our world. During this time, the steam engine and steam power was invented which changed the way we produced and moved goods. Large farming equipment was invented which allowed farmers to produce crops in massive quantities feeding thousands of people. People moved from agricultural jobs to manufacturing jobs as there became an increased demand for goods and services. As time went on, more inventions came our way –the telegraph, the sewing machine, the telephone, the light bulb, the automobile, televisions, computers, cell phones and the internet. As we moved into the 1960s and 1970s, we saw advances in food technology with the availability of pre-packaged and fast foods. While these life altering conveniences changed our lives, they also changed what and how we eat and they also changed our activity levels...we became a lot less active and more sedentary.
Now, our country is struggling with a massive wave of unhealthiness. About 40% of Americans are overweight and as of 2022, Clearfield County is one of the heaviest counties in Pennsylvania with a 38% obesity rate. According to the American Heart Association, 25% of Americans have high cholesterol, almost 30 million Americans are diabetic and another 115 million people are pre-diabetic. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death killing one person every 34 seconds.
These statistics are staggering. But even more staggering is the fact that we can actually reverse these dire trends by taking better care of ourselves. Medical studies show that treating common chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes or pre-diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity can prevent heart disease and death.
Both you and your doctor are correct!. You are right to question taking a prescription. You need to understand the reason and goals for treatment. But you also need to understand that your doctor is trying to reduce the chance that you develop major chronic conditions that could lead to early death. She knows that convincing patients to make lifestyle changes is really hard – very few people can change the way they eat or start exercising for more than a few months before they go back to their old habits. So, she is doing the next best thing – prescribing medications.
It is possible to avoid prescriptions for these conditions, but that means you have to partner with your doctor to make serious changes to your lifestyle. You need to treat food like it is fuel to your body and make every calorie count. You wouldn’t put extra gas in your car and just the same way don’t put extra calories in your body. Keep a diet diary and log everything you eat and drink and then review this with your doctor. The other part of this is that you have to get out and start moving. If you have access to a gym that is great, but you don’t need a gym. Start off with a daily walk and maybe move up to a daily jog. Even three times/week would make a great improvement. Set a goal and track the steps you take daily – aim to reach a daily goal of 8,000-10,000 steps a day.
We challenge you to commit to yourself. Make this a priority – there is nothing more precious than your own life and health. If you do, we would bet these lab abnormalities will reverse themselves without prescriptions. This process will take effort and time, but the reward is your health. The reward is being the best version of yourself for you and your family. We would love to hear back from you with an update on how things go, so please write us back.
Dr. Purvi Parekh
Dr. Parag Parekh
q q q