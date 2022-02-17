ERIE — Ashley Allender and Bill Ruhland, of Erie, were united in marriage August 14, 2021, at Nick’s Place in Edinboro, Pa. She is the daughter of Bob and Patty Luisi; and Charlie Allender and Lou Ann Henry, all of DuBois, Pa. He is the son of Gera Ruhland and Jeff Mott; and Jeff Ruhland, all from Erie.
The bride chose Lauren Geppert, of State College, Pa., for her maid of honor.
Bridesmaids included Jenny Allender, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; Jessica Parker, of Erie; Michelle Reiser, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Emily Ford, of Falls Creek, Pa.; and Stephanie Ruhland, of Erie,.
Sophia and Mackenzie Ruhland, of Erie, were the flower girls
Jeff Parker, of Erie, performed the duties of best man.
Groomsmen included Alex Allender, of Mechanicsburg; Greg Jacobs, of York, Pa.; Zack Cauchon, of Camp Hill, Pa.; and Tom McConnell, of Clarion, Pa.
A reception was held at Nick’s Place.
The bride graduated from Clarion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and earned a Doctorate of Pharmacy degree from LECOM of Erie. She is employed at Pharmacy Innovations of Erie.
The groom graduated from Clarion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and a minor in economics. He also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Clarion University. He is employed as a senior underwriter at Erie Insurance of Erie.
Following a honeymoon trip to the Florida Keys, the couple are residing in Erie.