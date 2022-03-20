MANHEIM, Pa. — Jensen Malora Constantino, of Greentree, Pa., and Logan David Kready, of Manheim, were united in marriage on May 8, 2021, at the The Drumore Estate in an afternoon double ring outdoor garden ceremony by officiant Joshua Clear, of Pequea, Pa.
The bride is the daughter of Brad and Leslie Constantino, of Punxsutawney. The groom is the son of Jay and Jennifer Kready, of Manheim.
The bride chose Kirsten Beck, of Pittsburgh, as her maid of honor.
Bridesmaids included: Madison Mclaughlin, Of Harrisburg, Pa., Rachel Reed, of Punxsutawney, Lizzie Hepburn, of Pittsburgh, Carrie Shearer, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Elena Kready, sister of the groom, of Manheim.
She was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
The bride wore a light ivory gown by Tara Keely for Lazaro with an all over leaf and floral pattern with clear sequins, spaghetti straps, sweetheart neckline and a low v back, a full skirt with a semi cathedral train. She also wore a cathedral length tulle veil.
Her flowers were an organic hand-tied bouquet featuring creamy white and blush garden roses, white astible, snapdragons, majolica, spray roses, astrania, accented with gray/green varieties of eucalyptus.
The groom selected his brother, Bryce Kready, of Manheim, as his best man.
Ushers included: Josh Hershey, of Harrisburg, Tucker Ford, of Pittsburgh, Alex Cavaliere, of Pittsburgh, and Tanner Brenzie, of Manheim.
Special readings were provided by Abby Grace and Cory Jones.
A boutonniere was placed in memory of Logan’s childhood friend, Logan Krills.
A reception followed at The Drumore Estate.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in marketing and Human Resources. She previously worked at Dick’s Sporting corporate office in Coraopolis as assistant womens golf apparel buyer. Currently she is the marketing coordinator for Power Train in Manheim.
The groom is a 2015 graduate of Manheim Central and a 2018 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in finance and accounting. He is employed by Stewardship Advisors in Mt Joy.
Following a honeymoon trip to The Atelier in Cancun, the couple are residing in Manheim.