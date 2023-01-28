GLENSHAW — Lauren Verona and Russell Anderson Jr., both of Glenshaw, were united in marriage November 19, 2022, at Saint Ferdinand Church in Cranberry Township.
She is the daughter of John and Rita Verona, of Zelienople. She is the granddaughter of the late Stanley and Helen Verona, formerly of Stump Creek, and the granddaughter of Robert Shemuha and the late Adeline Shemuha, formerly of Punxsutawney. The bride is a graduate of Carlow University and employed at ADP Payroll Processing.
The groom is the son of Russell and Erin Anderson, of Hampton Township. He is a graduate of Hampton High School and is employed at Anderson Automotive.
The ceremony was officiated by Adam Verona, and the bride was given in marriage by her father, John Verona.
The bride chose Rachel Shaffer as her maid of honor and Brittany Burley as her bridesmaid.
Performing the duties of best man was Kevin O’Keefe. Michael Martinelli was a groomsman.
Following a reception at Saint Ferdinand Church Hall in Cranberry Township, the couple spent their honeymoon in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands.