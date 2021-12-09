DuBOIS — Rebecca Sue Kitchen, of DuBois, and Matthew David Lindholm, of Brockway, were united in marriage on September 4, 2021, at Church Treasure Lake Church by Reverend Dick Whitaker.
She is the daughter of David and Linda Kitchen, of Rockton. He is the son of David Lindholm and Cynthia Lindholm, of Brockway.
The bride chose her sister, Laura Kitchen, of DuBois, for her maid of honor.
Bridesmaids included: Shannon Wilson, of Reynoldsville, Shiree Jones, of DuBois, and Denise Lindholm, of Jeannette, Pa.
Performing the duties of best man was Jimmie Plyler, of New Castle, Pa.
Groomsmen included: Justin Sedor, of Brookville, Jacob Blakeslee, of DuBois, and RJ Fotta, of DuBois.
A reception followed at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg.
The bride is a 2007 graduate of DuBois Area High School and a 2009 graduate of the Vet Tech Institute in Pittsburgh. She is employed by Jefferson Animal Clinic in Brookville.
The groom is a 2004 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic. He is employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Following a honeymoon trip to Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, the couple are residing in DuBois.