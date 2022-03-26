DuBOIS — Stephanie Ann Swope and Ryan Douglas Graham were united in marriage on September 18, 2021, at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, DuBois. The Rev. Kevin Haley of Greensburg, Pa., long time family pastor and friend of the groom, officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Lori Bernardo Swope and Steven Swope, both of DuBois. The groom is the son of Ronda Stitt Graham and the late Clinton Graham of Mercer, Pa.
The bride chose her sister, Amy Swope, of Pittsburgh, Pa., as her maid of honor and her sister, Rhonda Inzana, of King George, Va., as her matron of honor.
Bridesmaids were: Leslie Swope, sister-in law-of the bride, of DuBois; Adrienne Barr, of Penfield, Pa., and Brittny Paserba, of Fairmont, W.Va.
Lila Graham, niece of the groom, was the flower girl.
The groom chose his cousin, Justin Eshbaugh, of Pittsburgh, Pa., as his best man.
Groomsmen were: Casey Graham, brother of the groom, of Mercer Pa.; Robert Swope,, brother of the bride, of DuBois; Steven Rose, of Wichita, Kan., and Eric Reno, of Lebanon, Pa.
Aiden Inzana, Kaleb Inzana and Noah Swope, all nephews of the bride, were junior groomsmen.
Owen Swope, nephew of the bride, was the ring bearer.
Jason Inzana, brother-in-law of the bride, and Natalie Titus, cousin of the groom, were readers at the wedding ceremony. Lanny Prosper, friend of the bride, provided special music for the couple.
Following the ceremony, the couple held their wedding reception at Brady Township Community Center, Luthersburg, Pa.
The couple is residing in DuBois and planning a honeymoon trip in July.