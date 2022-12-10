Summer Williams and William Boyle, of Harrisville, Pa., were united in marriage on June 11, 2022, at Church Lake Washington, Chatham, Miss. Dana Smith officiated on behalf of the state of Arkansas.
She is the daughter of John and Ronalda Williams, of White Hall, Arkansas. He is the son of Bill and Betsy Boyle, of DuBois.
The bride chose her sister Autumn Williams, of White Hall, Ark., as her maid of honor.
Andrew Boyle, brother of the groom, of DuBois, performed the duties of best man.
A reception was held at the bride’s family’s Lake Washington property/dock in Chatham, Miss.
The bride is a 2016 graduate of White Hall High School and earned a master’s degree in agriculture from Southern Arkansas University with a teaching degree. She works at Grove City School District in Pennsylvania.
The groom is a 2016 graduate of DuBois Area High School and was a staff sergeant in the US Air Force, serving from 2016 to 2021. He works at VA Butler Fire & Emergency Services.
Following a honeymoon trip to Branson, Mo., the couple reside in Harrisville, Pa.