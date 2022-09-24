Blocked vein or clogged arteries

Cholesterol is a waxy substance that travels throughout your body in your blood. If there is too much cholesterol in your blood, it sticks to the insides of your blood vessels, causing them to harden and become narrower.

While cholesterol is often discussed in negative terms, it is not inherently bad. Everyone needs cholesterol; your body uses it to build cells and make vitamins. Too much cholesterol, however, is what can lead to problems. High cholesterol can lead to heart attack, stroke and other serious conditions. Nearly 94 million Americans aged 20 and older have high cholesterol levels, and in Pennsylvania the rate among adults is between 23% and 27%.

What is cholesterol?

