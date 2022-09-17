DuBOIS — A take-out spaghetti dinner benefit to support local teen, Steve Torrell, will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Luigi’s Villa, 800 W. Weber Ave., DuBois.
Torrell, the son of Steve Torrell and Casey Ritchie, had to undergo major surgery due to a recent health diagnosis.
The cost of the dinner is $10 and will include a serving of Luigi’s spaghetti, a meatball, side salad and a dinner roll. It is take-out only.
Also available for purchase will be baked goods and there will be a drawing and basket raffle.
Pre-sale tickets for dinner, the drawing and raffle are available by calling 814-661-2495 (Dannielle); 814-591-2868 (Judy); and 814-590-8610 (Amy).