DuBOIS — A take-out spaghetti dinner benefit to support local teen, Steve Torrell, will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Luigi’s Villa, 800 W. Weber Ave., DuBois.

Torrell, the son of Steve Torrell and Casey Ritchie, had to undergo major surgery due to a recent health diagnosis.

