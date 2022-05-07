Here’s a look at some of the Tri-County Area graduates who are competing in college athletes this spring.
If we’ve missed anyone, please e-mail the athletes name, school and sport to sports@thecourierexpress.com.
BASEBALL
Justin Miknis, Kent State: The junior catcher and former DuBois Central Catholic standout is batting .300 for the 17-23 Golden Flashes going into Saturday’s start of a three-game weekend series at home against Ball State. In 37 games, he’s hit 10 doubles with six home runs and 26 RBIs. In Wednesday’s 8-6 non-conference loss to Ohio State, Miknis went 0-for-3 to snap his own five-game hitting streak that saw him go a combined 9-for-18 with two doubles and two home runs.
Jeff Wehler, Pittsburgh: After transferring from Youngstown State, the former St. Marys standout is now the starting third baseman for the Panthers who took a 24-18 record into Saturday’s home game with Duke. He’s batting leadoff and hitting .280 with 15 doubles, three triples and 22 RBIs along with a team-high eight stolen bases.
Jace Miner, Wichita State: The former Brookville Raider made his sixth start of the season for the Shockers and took the loss in Wednesday’s 3-1 non-conference setback to Kansas State. He went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and three walks while striking out four and hitting a batter. It was Miner’s 11th appearance overall. He’s 0-3 with a 7.96 earned run average over 26 innings. He’s struck out 17 and walked 17. The Shockers took a 15-30 overall record and 4-11 American Athletic Conference mark going into a three-game weekend conference set at home against Houston.
Aaron Park, New Jersey Institute of Technology: The Brookville Raiders graduate threw three innings of relief in the Highlanders’ 7-3 non-conference win at Fordham in 13 innings on Tuesday. Park threw the seventh through ninth innings, giving up three hits and one run while hitting a batter. In 11 appearances, Park sports a 8.47 ERA with an 0-1 record and two saves over 17 innings. He’s struck out 12 and walked 11. The Highlanders took a 19-20 overall record and 11-10 record in the America East Conference into Friday’s start of a three-game series at Binghamton
Gabe Watts, St. Bonaventure: The freshman left-hander from Johnsonburg has appeared in 15 games, throwing 18 innings with 14 strikeouts and 15 walks with an 11.50 ERA for the 3-31 Bonnies.
At Penn State Behrend, Chase Palmer (Brookville) and Isaac Stouffer (Punxsutawney) helped the Lions win the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference regular-season title and earn the top seed for this week’s conference tournament hosted by Behrend. Behrend swept LaRoche 7-5 and 15-4 last Saturday to clinch first place. Palmer played an inning as a defensive replacement in the first game that was decided with back-to-back homers by Behrend in the top of the seventh, one of them hit by Stouffer. In the second game, Palmer started and went 0-for-4 with two walks and a run scored. For the season, Palmer is hitting .305 (25-for-82) with two doubles, four triples and two homers and 17 runs batted in over 27 games. Stouffer, a junior, is having a strong season at third base. He’s batting .387 and leads the team with 34 RBIs with 12 doubles, three triples and a team-high six home runs.
Penn State DuBois (23-10) opened the PSUAC baseball playoffs with a 4-0 win over PSU-Mont Alto last Saturday at Showers Field. DuBois meets PSU-Brandywine this Sunday also at Showers at 1:45 p.m. Area players on the Lions’ roster: Senior Dan Stauffer (Elk Co. Catholic) leads the team in hitting (.442), hits (42), home runs (9) and RBIs (30) with seven stolen bases. Brandon Sicheri (St. Marys) is hitting .309 with three doubles in 31 games. Tylor Herzing (ECC) is hitting .257 with a double in 25 games). Sophomore pitcher Taylor Boland (ECC) is 7-0 with a 3.11 ERA in 10 appearances. He’s struck out 37 and walked 12 in 46 1/3 innings. Brookville’s Tanner LaBenne is hitting .333 (12-for-36) with three home runs in 25 games.
At St. John Fisher College, Jake Meeker and Michael Beimel are two St. Marys graduates on the roster for the 26-14 Cardinal. Beimel, now a graduate student, owns the second-best average on the team at .354 with six doubles, two home runs and 32 RBIs. He’s the starting catcher who also plays first base. Meeker, a sophomore backup catcher, is hitting .292 with three RBIs in 12 games.
Nate Beimel, Columbia: The St. Marys graduate and junior left-handed pitcher hasn’t appeared in a game for the 26-13 Lions so far this year.
At Clarion University, Bryan Layton (Redbank Valley) and Daren Byers (Punxsutawney) are playing for the Golden Eagles, who are 10-34 going into a Sunday doubleheader at Indiana University of Pa. Layton (3-3, 6.44 ERA) leads the pitching staff in ERA and wins while striking out 33 and walking just eight over 29 1/3 innings. Byers is hitting .261 with five doubles and 17 RBIs.
Garrett Starr, Lock Haven: The freshman from DuBois has seen action in 21 games, going 1-for-10, for the 9-31 Bald Eagles.
SOFTBALL
At St. Francis University, two DuBois Central Catholic graduates in graduate student Jordan Frank and junior Ashley Wruble will try to help the Red Flash (31-16 overall, 17-4 Northeast Conference clinch the regular-season title this weekend and earn the top seed for the conference playoffs as they play a pair of home doubleheaders with Sacred Heart Saturday and Sunday. Frank, an outfielder, is batting .319 with five doubles, four home runs and 25 RBIs. Wruble, an outfielder, is batting .268 with three doubles, two home runs and 19 RBIs in 41 games.
Kylee Lingenfelter, Penn State: The former standout Punxsutawney pitcher who led her team to a PIAA title in 2018 is the No. 2 pitcher for the Lady Lions as a senior. She’s 5-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 26 games, 23 starts, covering 89 innings. She’s struck out 86 and walked 36. Penn State is 29-20 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten going into a weekend series at Illinois.
The Seton Hill softball team (36-10), which recently finished its season with a 1-2 showing in the PSAC Tournament, featured sophomore Shayleigh Gulvas, a DuBois Central Catholic graduate. Gulvas played in 17 games, starting in four and went 2-for-18 (.111) in limited plate appearances. She had one RBI and 1 run scored.
At Penn State Behrend, several area players are on the roster of the AMCC regular-season champion squad. Sophomore Maria Jones (Johnsonburg) is hitting .371 with eight doubles and 20 RBIs with a team-high 10 stolen bases. Her 37 runs scored lead the team. Senior Kylee Bundy (DuBois) is batting .278 with five doubles. Junior Maddie Smith (DuBois) has three doubles and a triple while hitting .233 in 43 at-bats in 28 games. Sophomore Britney Shaw (St. Marys) has seen action in 17 games. The Lions were 20-13 overall going into the conference tournament.
Mia Meholick, Westminster: The DuBois Central Catholic product is a freshman catcher/third baseman on a Westminster squad that is 30-5 in still playing in the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Tournament. Meholic has started 34 games and is hitting .320 (31-for-970 with 10 doubles, five triples and two homers to go along with 29 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
At St. Vincent College, DuBois grad Emma Torretti is a freshman outfielder who has played in 10 games, starting three, on a Bearcats squad that is 24-9 and still playing in the PAC Tournament. Torretti is 2-for-8 (.250) at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and five runs scored. Also, Dante Armanini (DuBois Central Catholic) is a freshman first baseman on the baseball team but hasn’t seen action this season.
The Penn State DuBois Lions dropped two of three games to PSU-Brandywine last weekend to drop to 17-19 and they await the berth for the USCAA World Series to be hosted at Heindl Field again this year May 16-19. Among the area players on the roster: Jordan Bundy (Ridgway) is hitting .281 in 32 games, Shyanne Lundy (DCC) is at .222 with two doubles and two home runs, freshman Maura Fledderman (St. Marys) is among the top hitters at .346 six doubles, and freshmen Megrah Suhan (Brookville, .235 in 19 games) and Aleigha Geer (DuBois, .267 in 12 games) have seen limited action.
TRACK AND FIELD
At Duquesne University, sophomore and Brookville graduate Ian Thrush ran at the prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia last week. He ran on the Dukes’ 4x100 and 1,600 sprint medley relays. In the 4x100 relay, Thrush, Ryan Marcella, Isaac Elliott and David Williams ran a 41.13 seconds to finish fifth overall, qualifying for the IC4A/ECAC Conference Championships. In the sprint relay, Thrush, Elliott, Matthew Busche and Colin Ebling ran a 3:19.5 to finish ninth. Next up for Duquesne is the Atlantic 10 Championships this Saturday and Sunday in Richmond, Va.
Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick, a former Redbank Valley standout, heads to the Colonial States Athletic Conference Championships Saturday and Sunday at Alfred State. Hetrick heads into the postseason with his career-best outdoor high jump mark of 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches he cleared on April 24 at the Behrend Invite. That mark ranks tied for second in NCAA Division III nationally with Central College’s Sam Beatty and only behind indoor champion Kyle Rollins of St. John Fisher. Last weekend at the Ashland Alumni Invitational, Hetrick won the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 6 3/4 inches. Hetrick won All-America honors during the indoor season placing tied for fifth in the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 8 inches. Earlier in the winter, Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
For Slippery Rock, Brookville’s Ethan Brentham turned in a fourth-place finish in the 5,000-meter run at last Saturday’s Mountaineer Twilight, running a career-best 15:31.23. At the St. Francis Red Flash Open last Saturday, Rock sophomore and former Brookville Lady Raider Danielle MacBeth finished second running a leg on the 4x400 relay (3:57.41) while placing 11th in the 100 hurdles (16.45) and 18th in the shot put (31 feet, 1 inch). Brookville’s Bryan Dworek has been out of the SRU lineup since early April with an injury but has qualified for the conference championship in the jump with possible entries in the 100 and 200 dashes. He’ll compete this weekend as The Rock heads to both the Lock Haven University qualifier and the Jim Thorpe Invitational at Penn State this Friday for the final regular-season dates. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships are in Millersville May 12-14.
IUP junior Addison Singleton of Brookville ran at last Saturday’s 17th Annual Paul Kaiser Classic in Shippensburg, placing 16th in the 400 hurdles (1:02.42) and 17th in the 110 hurdles (16.89). IUP runs at the Lock Haven University Qualifier this Friday and Saturday.
Former Redbank Valley standout and Washington & Jefferson University sophomore Declan Fricko finished second in the high jump at last week’s Presidents Athletic Conference Track and Field Conference Championships held at West Virginia University. Fricko cleared 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches in the high jump to finish second behind teammate Nate Sciarro, who cleared 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches for the title. Fricko also ran a leg on the four-place 4x100 relay (44.61) with Hayden O’Bryon, Ian Baughman and Sciarro. The Presidents wound up fourth in the team standings behind Westminster, Grove City and Geneva. Next up for Fricko is a trip to the All-Atlantic Region Championships held at Moravian University in Bethlehem May 18-19.
Also at the PACs, Grove City College senior Seth Ray of Brookville battled through injury and wound up getting marks in three events and was unable to finish in the pole vault or triple jump. He finished second in the javelin (170 feet, 10 inches), sixth in the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches) and 16th in the discus (102 feet, 9 inches). Also at Grove City, freshman Emma Fiscus (Brookville) finished 11th in the 10,000-meter run (45:41.04).
Hillsdale College freshman Kyle MacBeth of Brookville won the javelin event at last Thursday’s Walsh University Invitational with a season-best toss of 187 feet, 2 inches. MacBeth throws at this week’s Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championships in Owensburo, K.Y.
At Lock Haven University, Loren Way (DuBois CC) and Andrew Wehrle (Punxsutawney) are on the men’s roster. In last weekend’s Maroon and Golf Invite at Bloomsburg, Way finished third in the long jump (21 feet, 4 1/4 inches), fifth with the 4x400 relay and 10th in the 200 dash (24.76). Wehrle was on the winning 4x400 relay with Way and took 11th in the 800 run (2:00.15). Both compete in this weekend’s LHU Qualifier before next week’s PSAC Championships hosted by Millersville Thursday through Saturday.
MEN’S TENNIS
At Westminster, Jimmy Oberlin (DuBois) finished the season with an 8-6 record, sporting a 1-1 record as the No. 1 singles player and 7-5 as No. 2. He was also 8-6 in doubles outings. At the PACs, the Titans were beaten 5-0 in the semifinals by top-seeded Grove City to finish the year 10-4. It was the first 10-win season by the program since 2004.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
At Clarion University, junior Alexis Strouse (DuBois) and junior Savannah Buttery (Brockway) were mainstays in the singles and doubles lineups for a squad that went 1-13. The duo played eight doubles contests together. Strouse went 3-14 in singles action and 1-12 in doubles, while Buttery was 1-16 in singles and 3-13 in doubles.