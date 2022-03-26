STRATTANVILLE — After one of their most successful seasons and returning all but two players from last season, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team and coach Jason Craig are looking for big things.
It’s a reasonable outlook, considering the team qualified for states with a runner-up finish in District 9 Class 1A.
“After the success we had last year, the whole team is excited and ready to get going again this year,” said Craig, whose team finished 9-8. “They know it is not going to be easy, but they seem up to the challenge of getting back to the state playoffs.”
With all the returning talent, Craig feels his defensive lineup is fairly set although there could be a couple tweaks in certain positions in order to try and help the team in their success.
Regan Husted after starting most of the games in the circle last season will likely be the workhorse in the pitching circle. She compiled a 5-5 record with a 5.22 ERA last season. She pitched 64 1/3 innings allowing 77 runs with 48 earned runs. She walked 33 while striking out 37 batters.
“Regan got a lot of experience in some big games last season,” said Craig. “With that success we’re looking for big things from her this season. We also have Jenna or Kendall Dunn who could possibly see some time in the circle as well.”
Abby Himes a senior is expected to be the catcher. She put up solid numbers last year with a .518 batting average with 29 hits and 11 of those going for extra bases (six doubles and five triples), she drove in 15 runs/
Alyssa Wiant a sophomore is expected to play at first base. She batted .393 with 22 hits with six going for doubles while driving in 11 runs. Kendall Dunn, a returning all-state player, is the likely shortstop. She batted .656 with 40 hits, including six doubles and seven triples while driving in 28 runs. Abby Knapp is expected to play center field. She compiled a .333 average with 17 hits including three doubles. She drove in 16 runs.
That leaves second base and third base along with right and left field. Craig feels that Frances Milliron who played third base last season could return there, or she could move to the outfield. Milliron batted .373 with 25 hits including four doubles and four triples. She drove in nine runs. Freshman Jenna Dunn is likely to fill one of the open spots as well.
Seniors Brinna Bailey and Cara Runyan along with junior Jocalyn Henry, sophomores Kayte Beinhaur, Olivia Smith, and Jade Terrana, and freshman Sam Simpson will be in a battle for the final two open positions.
Of that group Henry and Smith bring back the most experience with 14 and 13 games played respectively.
“Our biggest strength will be our leadership for sure,” said Craig. “With losing just two girls from a state playoff berth, we have that experience we’ll be able to rely on to carry us this season. Our older girls are doing a good job showing the younger girls what it’s going to take to be successful. Kendall Dunn is one of the best players in our league and I feel Abby Himes should be in the conversation for one of the top catchers this season. Frances Miliron was one of the top third baseman last season and she could be there or in the outfield this season. Abby Knapp is a top-notch outfielder along with Alyssa Wiant who plays a solid first base.
“Our goal is to be competitive each game, have fun, and play to our potential,” said Craig. “Although we know it won’t be easy, we would like to make another run at a District 9 title and earn a spot in the state playoffs again. The girls had a taste of it last year and know what it will take to get back there.”
One thing that could help the Lady Lions is that they have scheduled 20 games against some very good non-conference opponents.
“We are slated to play 20 games along with a scrimmage, so we have a full schedule,” said Craig. “Thanks to athletic director Brad Frazier and assistant A.D. Emily Lubas for that. We have picked up games against some very tough competition that will only help us out in the long run. We are looking forward to the challenge and the upcoming season as a whole.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Brinna Bailey, Abby Himes, Regan Husted, Frances Milliron, Cara Runyan. Juniors: Kendall Dunn, Jocalyn Henry. Sophomores: Kayte Beinhaur, Abby Knapp, Olivia Smith, Jade Terrana, Alyssa Wiant. Freshman: Samantha Simpson.