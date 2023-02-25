KANE — The Allegheny Mountain League announced its boys and girls all-stars on Wednesday, and the Tri-County Area was well represented on both squads.
Ridgway had the top vote getter on both the boys’ team in senior guard Aaron Sorg and the girls’ squad in junior guard/forward Jenna Kasmierski.
Sorg was one of two Elkers to land on the boys all-star team and was joined by fellow senior guard Jack Benninger. DuBois Central Catholic senior forward Luke Swisher received the second most votes and was the lone Cardinal to garner all-league honors.
League champion Elk County Catholic had three all-stars in junior Jordan Wasko (guard) and seniors Adam Straub (forward) and Michael Jacob (forward). St. Marys landed two selections in senior Tanner Fox (forward) and junior Quin Gavazzi (guard).
Johnsonburg junior forward Isaiah Jackson and Kane senior guard Ricky Zampogna rounded out the boys’ squad.
On the girls’ side after Kasmierski, league champ ECC garnered three all-stars — just like its boys team — in juniors Lucy Klawuhn (guard), Sydney Alexander (forward) and Tori Newton (forward).
St. Marys also had three selections in juniors Jayssa Snelick (guard) and Maura Caskey (forward) and senior Izzy Catalone (guard), while DuBois Central Catholic had two in junior forward Kayley Risser and senior forward Faith Jacob.
Kane junior forward/center Mia Anderson and Johnsonburg senior forward Ella Anderson tied for the 10th spot in voting, meaning the girls’ squad actually featured 11 players this year.