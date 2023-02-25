ALTOONA — The DuBois and Punxsutawney wrestling teams continued their strong postseason runs Friday, as the two schools combined for four semifinalists and still have 14 of 17 wrestlers still alive after the opening day of the PIAA Class 3A Northwest Regional Tournament at Altoona High School.
Both teams had two wrestlers work their way through to their respective semifinals, with DuBois freshman Samson Deeb making the biggest noise on the day to get within one of the finals.
Fresh off winning a regional title, Deeb (26-9)opened his day by pinning Carrick’s Jaydin Ivaska in the first round. That set up a quarterfinal showdown with Altoona senior Caleb Fasick (26-8), the District 6 runner-up.
And, it was Fasick who appeared head to the semifinals as he racked up a 17-3 lead on the Beaver and had Deeb in all sorts of trouble. However, Deeb fought his back to avoid being pinned, then hip-tossed Fasick to his back and scored an improbable pin against the Mountain Lion in 5:44.
Next up for Deeb in today’s semifinals is District 10 champ Sam Staab (31-7) of Cathedral Prep.
Deeb was joined in the semifinals by senior teammate Brendan Orr (28-7), who also was fresh off winning his second District 4/9 title a week ago.
Orr had a bye into the quarterfinals, where he pulled out a 3-2 win against Mifflin County junior Blake Aumiller (23-11), the third-place wrestler from District 6. Orr did all his scoring in the third period as he held on for the win
The Beaver senior will face State College junior Jacob Campbell (7-10), the D-6 runner-up, in today’s semifinals.
After those two, DuBois still had four wrestlers alive in the consolation bracket in Antonio Giambanco (107), Davey Aughenbaugh (139), Carter Wilson (152) and Zack Gallagher (285).
Aughenbaugh and Gallagher each won their openers before suffering tough 1-point losses in the quarterfinals, while Wilson lost his first then rebounded with a win. Giambanco lost his opener and returns to action today.
DuBois’ Alex George (145) and Carter Vos (160) each went 0-2 on the day and were eliminated, while Tycen Roy who qualified for regionals did not compete at 215.
As for Punxsy, it saw Dysen Gould (114) and Grant Miller (172) both reach the semifinals while only having one of its nine qualifiers be eliminated on day one.
Miller might be the story of the tournament as he went 2-0 with two pins Friday less than a week after he had to be stretchered out of the gym when he he was injured in his district finals match last Saturday at Jersey Shore.
The Chuck got the all clear to compete, though, and is making the most of his second chance in the postseason. he opened his day by pinning McDowell’s Matthew Eggleston (14-15) in 3:42, then needed just 57 seconds to deck Westinghouse senior Mateo Bradbury (16-12), the D-8 champ, in the quarterfinals.
Next up for Miller (26-3) in the semis is State College senior Carter Weaverling (20-8), the D-6 champ.
Gould (18-4), who just missed a trip to states last year with a strong showing a regionals, continued his strong wrestling in the Altoona Field House Friday with a pair of falls.
He pinned State College freshman Nicholas Berrena (8-17) in 1:34 in the first round and followed that up by flattening Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech’s Zander Billings (16-7) in 2:47 in the quarterfinals.
The Chuck junior will now face District 10 champ Logan Sallot (28-2) of McDowell in today’s 114-pound semifinals.
Punxsy’s Hunter Dobson (107), Jordan Rutan (121), David Kunselman (139), Zeke Bennett (145), Brice Rowan (152) and Landon Martz (189) all went 1-1 on Friday and remain alive in the tournament.
The lone Chuck to be eliminated was Nick Motter, who went 0-2 at 127.
Action resumes today in Altoona with the second round of consolations at 10:30 a.m., followed by the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m.