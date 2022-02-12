BROOKVILLE — One night after taking on Vision Academy of Brooklyn, N.Y., and losing by 29 points, the Brookville Raiders basketball team built off the “blowout” loss.
Never trailing and feeding off the energy from the Mark Manfroni Night crowd, the Raiders topped visiting Bradford 59-42 in a District 9 League matchup Friday night.
Now at 17-2 overall and 8-1 in league play, the Raiders play two non-league road games Monday and Wednesday at Karns City and Cambridge Springs before the D9 League showdown with DuBois at home next Friday.
But the most important thing on the court for the Raiders was continuing the tempo they played with in the first half of Thursday’s 87-58 loss to Vision Academy.
“I thought the game (Thursday) gave us a kick in the rear and didn’t put us down,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We played playoff basketball against a team that had several Division II recruits and they played with them for a half. … I feel like we started with that same energy tonight.”
Three Raiders reached double figures, led by Danny Lauer’s 15 points, 12, coming in the first half. Ian Pete played a strong game, turning in a double-double performance with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Griffin Ruhlman scored 12 points.
The Raiders shot it well at 59 percent (23-for-39) and won an odd-numbered rebound battle by a 21-11 margin.
Brookville led 18-11 after the first quarter and 37-24 at halftime, which was highlighted by the program honoring longtime manager Mark Manfroni. He’s in his 35th and final season helping the Raiders as a volunteer.
After a short talk with his team in the locker room, Park distracted Manfroni while the team joined the rest of the gymnasium ready for a short ceremony and presentation.
“I told Mark to help me find my phone, which I do often,” laughed Park.
When they entered the gymnasium to the chant of “Froni” from the student section, he was surprised with a ceremony that included former Raiders coach Randy Reitz, who brought him into the program as a junior high coach back in 1987 before eventually taking over the varsity job prior to the 1993-94 season.
Manfroni served under following Raiders coaches Rick Fenstermaker, Jim McCracken, Brad Geer, Mike Ion, current assistant Bud Baughman and Kevin Wolfe along with Park. Reitz, McCracken, Geer and Wolfe were on hand at mid-court and Manfroni was presented with a t-shirt, plaque and poster.
“There were tears in the crowd for him and there was a lot of love for him,” Park said. “I can honestly say since I’ve been coach here and he’s been with me, he’s made me a better person. He’s taught me patience, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. He will say, ‘Coach, you love your son?’ or he’ll say he’ll pray for me and say little things like that that catch you and maybe make me realize that maybe I’m pushing a little hard.
“His heart is as big and anyone. The kids love him.”
Hunter Geer’s dunk off a steal 20 seconds into the second half started a 7-0 run that gave the Raiders their largest lead at 44-24 with 4:30 remaining. The closest the Owls got the rest of the way was 13 points.
The Owls (9-11) got 14 points from Cam Austin, who grabbed an amazing eight of his team’s 11 rebounds. Jake France scored 11 points.
The Raiders won the junior varsity game, 30-17, to stay unbeaten.
BROOKVILLE 59, BRADFORD 42
Score By Quarters
Bradford 11 13 11 7 — 42
Brookville 18 19 11 11 — 59
Bradford –42
Cam Austin 4 6-7 14, Dalton Dixon 1 0-0 3, Ryan Ward 1 0-0 2, Jerid Wilmouth 1 0-0 2, Jack France 4 3-3 11, A.J. Gleason 0 0-0 0, Chase Wineburg 1 0-0 2, Nolan Roulo 0 4-4 4, Nate Gleason 0 0-0 0, Lucas Johnson 0 1-2 1, Talon Rees 1 0-0 3, Brendan Warner 0 0-0 0, Greg Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 14-16 42.
Brookville –59
Noah Peterson 1 0-0 2, Danny Lauer 7 1-1 15, Griffin Ruhlman 5 2-2 12, Hunter Geer 3 0-0 6, Ian Pete 5 3-4 14, Jack Pete 1 0-0 2, Jamison Rhoades 0 2-3 2, Ryan Geer 1 0-0 2, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0, Connor Marshall 1 2-2 4, Charlie Krug 0 0-0 0, Jack Knapp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 10-12 59.
3-pointers: Bradford 2 (Dixon, Rees), Brookville 3 (Lauer 2, I. Pete).