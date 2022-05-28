SHIPPENSBURG — District 9, particularly the schools from the Tri-County Area have largely been behind the 8-Ball when it comes to the PIAA Class 3A Track & Field Championships, with medals being far and few between.
However, one of those elusive medals was captured Friday at Shippensburg University, as St. Marys senior Payton Bauer headlined the opening-day performances by the Class 3A local contingent with a bronze medal in the shot put.
Bauer entered the event seeded 11th after winning districts with a throw of 37-2 1/2. She wasted little time putting herself in contention for a high medal, as she ripped off a throw of 39 feet, 11 inches on her first attempt.
She posted a throw of 39-10 3/4 on her third and final throw of the prelims, but her first attempt placed her third entering the finals. She never moved from that spot through three rounds in the finals to take home third place for her first PIAA medal after coming up short a year ago.
“I feel pretty good and a little overwhelmed,” said Bauer after receiving her medal on the field at Seth Grove Stadium. “I have the ability to medal in both of my events. That’s the goal, and now I’m halfway there.
“This is a confidence boost (for discus), because I was worried for shot to be first. That’s definitely where I struggle a bit more, but I did really well. Getting that big throw early was really big.”
Hempfield Area junior Elizabeth Tapper, the top seed coming in, won the gold in the shot put at 46-4 1/4, while Strath Haven junior Alexa Brown was second with a throw of 40-5. Both of those marks also came in the prelims. Bauer’s personal best is 40-10.
Bauer’s weekend isn’t finished yet, though, as the senior has the opportunity to end her Lady Dutch career with a second medal today in the discus. She is seeded 12th for that event.
Beyond Bauer, Friday was largely a day for the local athletes to try to end their seasons on a high note with strong showings, as no other local athlete threatened to win a medal or reach finals scheduled for today.
DuBois sophomore Morgan Roemer did break her own school record in the 1,600 final, finishing 21st with a time of 5:0904. Her previous record was 5:10.07.
The Lady Beaver will be back on the track in the 3,200 final today after winning districts with D-9 Class 3A meet record time of 11:18.80.
The Lady Beavers had a handful of other athletes in action Friday as well.
The 4x100 relay team of Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm and Lauren Stroka finished 27th with a time of 52.31, while Stroka placed 22nd in the triple jump with a leap of 35-4 1/4, which bettered her D-9 winning distance of 34-10 3/4.
On the boys’ side, DuBois junior Jaedon Yarus competed in three events.
He placed 25th in the 400 (56.68) and 28th in the in the 200 (23.82) and helped the 4x100 relay squad to a 20th-place finish (44.50). He was joined on that team by Luke Sturrock, Derraick Burkett and Nathan Kougher.
Burkett added a 30th place in the 100 (11.60), while Andrew Shaffer-Doan was 21st in the triple jump (38-7 1/2). Ja’Reese Stowe, a replacement in the shot put, finished 23rd (38-3).
The St. Marys girls also had a handful of athletes compete on Friday.
Maura Caskey placed 22nd in the 300 hurdles prelims (47.79) and also was part of the Lady Dutch 4x400 relay that finished 22nd in 4:09.42. She teamed up with Lucia Hayes, Gabby Pistner and Vivianne Catalone.
Pistner will compete in the 800 today.