ST. MARYS — Since 1990, golfers making the trek to the Bavarian Hills Golf Course, located at the appropriately-name 251 Mulligan Rd., St. Marys, have enjoyed all of what the 18-hole public course has to offer.
General manager John “JB” Bauer has been at the course for the majority of the years, starting out as the golf pro in 1997 before taking his current position in 2007. The course played as a 9-hole course in 1990 before they added they opened the other 9 a year later.
Bauer said the folklore of the course is there were a group of St. Marys residents that included Herb Straub, Paul Schaut and others that enjoyed playing 18-hole courses — as the closest one to the area at that time was the Emporium Country Club. The group finally decided they should build the course and as they say, the rest is history.
“It was built on primarily volunteer help,” Bauer said. “The whole community pitched in.”
The course itself was designed by notable architects Ed Ault and Bill Love, who have designed plenty of courses along the east coast, and has a par 71 from the blue and white tees and a par 72 from the reds. Blue tees are at 6,096 yards, white are at 5,576 yards and the reds are 4,704 yards.
“The best thing about our course is that it’s 18 distinct holes,” Bauer said. “You’ll notice that when you go around — it’s not the same back-and-forth, up-and-down stuff. It’s elevation and 18 completely different holes. You may stand on a tee and say it looks easy, but it’s a challenge.”
Bauer said some of the signature holes of the course include the par 5, 484-yard No. 2 and the par 3, 122-yard No. 13 that tees off over water.
“No. 13 is a pretty hole,” Bauer said. “I’ve always been partial to No. 2. It brings a little bit of everything. It’s tough to get there in two. Big hitter today, they can get there in two. But you can try and if you miss, you’re in trouble. Then the green itself, there’s so much undulation that when you miss, you’ve got to be careful on where you miss at.”
Bauer said he’s heard from plenty of big hitters that will tell him they reached No. 2 in two, only for them to three-putt for a par. Bavarian Hills also hosts District 9 boys and girls golf championships every four years, as Bauer said they’re quite proud to do so.
Everyone and anyone are welcome at the course as Bauer said he couldn’t stress enough that it’s a public course with a fun, laid back atmosphere.
“When we first opened, people didn’t realize that you don’t need to be a member to play here,” Bauer said. “You could play here every day and not (become a member).”
The course has leagues throughout the week and also host tournaments that primarily fall on weekends throughout the year.
“We are very big on charity events at our place,” Bauer said. “We love to host them and we love to work with charities. A lot of our events have gotten pretty big.”
Bauer said they have plenty of charity tournaments as just yesterday, the course hosted the Boys & Girls Club of America where they had 32 teams coming.
As far as in-house events, Bauer said the annual Founders Championship is held on the third weekend in July on Saturday and Sunday as it features match play among six flights with six teams in each flight. You’ll then play all five other teams in your flight in a 9-hole match play event.
“It’s two-person best ball and it’s a great time,” Bauer said of the annual event. “If you win your flight, you get to be in what we call a shootout — which is a two-hole cumulative score shootout ... They all come out and watch.”
You know you’re doing something right when you have people coming from all areas to play at Bavarian Hills, not only nationally but internationally as well. Bauer said a large group of players from Toronto will trek down to the course each September and spend a Thursday through Sunday playing at the course, as they’ll play in a Ryder Cup-like event on the Saturday.
“Say if they get 44 of their guys to come down, I’ll get 44 of our members and we do a little match that day,” Bauer said. “Then we’ll do a cookout afterwards. Those guys are a great time.”
Bauer said the Canadians have been doing this annually for what he estimates at least 20 years now.
“It’s their long lost home, St. Marys,” Bauer joked. “And they love it. They come to St. Marys now and they’ve joined our Legion, they’ve joined the Eagles Club ... It’s like their second home.”
The course also has a restaurant that is open seven days a week, with Monday through Saturday being from noon until dark and Sundays from 3-8 p.m., with Bauer calling it a “daycation” of sorts in playing golf and getting a bite to eat afterwards.
“You can come out, play 18 holes of golf and enjoy dinner afterwards,” Bauer said. “We’ve got a great menu with some great food and one of the best cooks in the area.”
If you need golf items before the round, the course has a pro shop where a wide array of items are available. And while golf in the winter months outdoors can’t be played due to the snow and cold, Bavarian Hills also has two indoor golf simulators to keep your game in tune during the offseason.
“We have leagues and mini-tournaments in the winter months too,” Bauer said.
Tee times are preferred and can be made by calling (814) 834-3602. You can also visit its website at bavarianhillsgolf.net for more information or its Facebook page, Bavarian Hills Golf Course.