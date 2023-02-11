PUNXSUTAWNEY — Adding to the already-hyped match-up in the traditional geographical rivalry between the DuBois Beavers and Punxsy Chucks on Friday night was the fact that, on the eve of Punxsy’s winter formal, the Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium was packed with fans who were primed to take in a good boys basketball game while also supporting the members of the winter queen’s court.
The large home crowd may have brought some intensity on the Chucks’ behalf, but in the end, a balanced scoring attack and a steady defensive effort for the visiting Beavers resulted in a comfortable 51-38 victory for them. The win gave the Beavers a season series sweep after a 12-point win in DuBois on Jan. 27th.
“This is always a hard game,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said after the win. “There was a lot of energy with their winter queen crowning night, and it’s always a great crowd. Punxsy’s such a hard-nosed team, and they fight and scrap the whole game. There’s never any quit in them.
“We knew from the start we’d have to match their intensity, and then out of halftime, we knew we’d have to match it because they play very hard. So, whenever you can come in here and get a win, it’s great.”
For the winners, seven different players finished with points, but it was a balanced attack and all seven wasted no time getting on the board, with each one of them scoring at least once in the first quarter.
A 16-point performance for Beavers big man Tyson Kennis set the pace, with Cam Thompson joining him in double digits with 11 and Rudy Williams adding seven. Aiden West also scored six with a pair of threes off the bench.
“In the last three or four weeks, we’ve been having pretty balanced scoring, and that probably coincided with our turnaround. We’ve won five out of six now, so we’re playing pretty well,” Bennett said. “But we’ve been able to score and had balanced scoring.
“It always starts with Tyson; he does a great job getting us easy baskets inside, and from there, it’s playing inside out and knocking down some threes. We did a good job of that early; we didn’t score as well in the second half, but we got stops when we needed them.”
As Bennett mentioned, there was much more scoring in the first half, with the Beavers recording 19 points in the first quarter and 15 in the second, while their entire second-half output ended up being just 17. Still, the visitors outscored Punxsy in each quarter, with the greatest margin being a 15-9 edge in the second, to keep some breathing room throughout.
In the fourth quarter, DuBois didn’t score for the first 4 minutes and 12 seconds, but the Chucks managed just four points in that stretch and were blanked by the Beavers for the game’s final 4 minutes. All six of DuBois’ fourth-quarter points came at the charity stripe as a result of bonus free throws to seal the deal.
“We haven’t had a lot of games where clutch free throw shooting was required, for whatever reason,” Bennett said. “So that’s an area that was somewhat of an unknown, because we haven’t experienced it a lot this year. But we did a good job closing this one out.”
One oddity in the game was the scoring, as each team saw points added to their totals after a quarter expired. For the Beavers, it was a two-point shot by Ben Hickman in the waning moments of the first half that wasn’t recorded on the board. That was resolved at halftime, giving the Beavers an 11-point lead at the big break.
Stranger still, though, was the fact that after the third quarter, the officials were summoned to the table again and Punxsy was given an extra point — from a shot that occurred with more than 3 minutes left in the second quarter.
Originally, it went as a long two-point shot for Ryen Heigley, but the official scorer had it as a three-pointer, so more than 11 minutes of game-time later, the score changed to 45-34 in the Beavers’ favor before the fourth quarter began.
Punxsy also had a pair of players finish in double digits, with Noah Weaver scoring 13 and Jimmie Neese adding 11, nine of which came in the first quarter. Only four Chucks found the scorecard, though, with Heigley scoring eight and Beau Thomas six.
With the win, the Beavers (10-10) returned to .500 for the first time since dipping below that mark in the second week of January. DuBois closes the season with two non-league games, at Bellefonte on Monday and at Clearfield on Wednesday. “Those will be tough road games, but this is one we can certainly build on going forward,” Bennett said.
The Chucks’ regular-season schedule concludes with a pair of home games — Wednesday night against Homer Center and Friday against Bradford.
DUBOIS 51, PUNXSY 38
Score by Quarters
DuBois 19 15 11 6 — 51
Punxsy 15; 9 10 4 — 38
DuBois—51
Drew Gudalis 1 1-1 4, Cam Thompson 4 2-4 11, Maddox Bennett 1 0-0 3, Rudy Williams 3 0-1 7, Tyson Kennis 6 4-5 16, Ben Hickman 1 2-3 4, Aiden West 2 0-0 6, Totals 18 10-15 51.
Punxsy—38
Zach Presloid 0 0-0 0, Ryen Heigley 3 0-0 9, Beau Thomas 1 3-4 5, Jimmie Neese 3 3-4 11, Noah Weaver 6 1-3 13, Cooper Hallman 0 0-2 0, Mason Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Noah Kengersky 0 0-0 0, Totals 12 7-13 38.
Three-pointers: DuBois 5 (Thompson, Bennett, Williams, West 2), Punxsy 5 (Heigley 3, Neese 2).