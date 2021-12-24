DuBOIS — Late in the third quarter, the Johnsonburg Rams basketball team held a 33-27 lead on the road against the DuBois Beavers on Thursday night. But the Beavers would then go on an 11-1 run to take the lead and held on to a 46-43 victory.
“More than us struggling, I think Johnsonburg did an incredible job establishing their tempo,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “Their guards are very good. Their point guard, (Jefferson) Freeburg, he plays at a really good pace. So we could not speed them up. They were super patient and they hit some big shots — even down to the end.”
The game saw a barrage of three-pointers from both sides. Of the 30 combined field goals, 17 of those were from beyond the arc — with the Rams knocking down 10 of those.
“We talked about making a statement against a really good team and I believe we accomplished that goal,” Johnsonburg head coach Dan Nelson said. “We talked about playing in an atmosphere we’re not used to — it’s like playoff basketball in December.”
Joey Foradora led the Beavers with 13 points while Chooch Husted had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, including being 6-of-9 at the line.
Rams’ guard Jake Lobaugh had a game-high 15 and knocked down four of the 10 threes for the team.
DuBois held a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter as Cam Thompson came off the bench and hit a trey with just seconds left in the quarter.
“We got a little bit of a spark when Cam Thompson came in and hit some big threes,” Bennett said.
Lobaugh then made it 12-11 and Kole Asti gave Johnsonburg a 14-11 lead on a three of his own as both teams went back and forth the rest of the second quarter before the score was 21-21 at the half.
“Defensively, they really packed it in and we hit some jump shots early, but then we got a little reluctant shooting the ball,” Bennett said.
Johnsonburg slowed down the pace at the start of the second half and then took a 24-21 lead with a Luke Zimmerman three. Towards the end of the third quarter, Jefferson Freeburg then hit a midrange jumper to give Johnsonburg a 33-27 lead.
But from there, DuBois went on its run and started to full court press the Rams with a couple of minutes left in the third.
“We went to the full court pressure and we had the pace sped up a bit — which favored us,” Bennett said.
That sparked another Thompson three to make it 33-30 Johnsonburg after three but Lobaugh would answer in the fourth quarter with another three to make it 36-30 Rams.
DuBois would then score eight unanswered as Husted hit two free throws, then made an and-1 play underneath and Al Pasternak hit a three to give DuBois a 38-36 lead to get the student section riled up.
“(Johnsonburg) was up six in the fourth and they had their tempo,” Bennett said. “But I never felt like we panicked. We kept playing hard, we got the tempo up and we played confidently.”
Lobaugh made a free throw to make it 38-37 but Foradora hit a three to give DuBois a four-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Late in the fourth, it would be a game of free throws from the Beavers and the Rams connecting on threes to keep them in the contest.
Husted and Ryan Kovalyak led the team at the line in the fourth, the latter of which was 4-for-4.
The Rams, however, wouldn’t go away quietly. Down 43-37 with 18.2 left, Aaron Myers hit a deep three to cut the lead to 43-40 DuBois. Kovalyak then made both free throws with 17 seconds left to make it 45-40 before Myers hit another three with 9 seconds remaining.
With Pasternak at the charity stripe with 7.8 left, he made the first but missed the second as the Rams got the rebound. But as time expired, Freeburg’s heave from the top of the key was wide left and the Beavers held on to a 46-43 victory.
DuBois (3-2) is back in action Tuesday at the DuBois Holiday Tournament.
“We’re battling a couple injuries and had some guys dinged up today but they played,” Bennett said. “I thought they fought through really well. Then at the end, Chooch, who they were keying on all night, defensively he got his hand on a lot of balls and a lot of deflections. (Kovalyak) hit four big foul shots late. I thought it was just a great overall team win.”
In defeat, Nelson said there were plenty of positives to take away from the game and he’s proud of the improvement they’ve made in just six games thus far on the year.
“That’s a good enough team to wipe us out if we’re playing like we did early in the season,” Nelson said. “But through six games, our record isn’t where we want to be but the film is. The way we played tonight was grown man stuff.
“The kids need to determine whether or not and open three is a good shot or if there’s guys closing out, they can pump fake and go by. We sort of walked that line tonight where maybe we should’ve pump and drove a little more but we shot well. We got two shots late to keep the game exciting.
“This defense where we’re coming in to play man-to-man, these kids played zone all last year. We played Punxsy first, (DuBois Central Catholic) second and ECC third. Our defense wasn’t as good as what it should’ve been (early on). Our last three games, we’re playing really good defense.”
Johnsonburg (2-4) is back in action Wednesday at the Elk County Holiday Tournament in St. Marys.
“We’re taking the way we played this 5A team and play single A teams and double A teams that way because that’s what our schedule looks like,” Nelson said. “That’s the most positive thing — we played really hard, we were in the game against a really good team. And we’re not going to play a team with 370 boys in their school again. But I was happy with everyone. Every kid on the team and the kids coming off the bench — maybe we didn’t rotate as much as we did last game — they stayed in it. We’ve had three good team efforts in a row and we’re really coming together in that sense.”
DuBOIS 46,
JOHNSONBURG 43
Score by Quarters
J’burg 8 13 12 10 — 43
DuBois 12 9 9 16 — 46
Johnsonburg—43
Jefferson Freeburg 3 0-0 7, Aaron Myers 2 0-0 6, Jake Lobaugh 5 1-2 15, Luke Zimmerman 2 0-0 6, Kole Asti 2 0-0 5, Jack Elmquist 2 0-0 4, Isaiah Jackson 0 0-0 0, Kenny McKenna 0 0-0 0, Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 1-2 43.
DuBois—46
Ryan Kovalyak 1 4-4 6, Joey Foradora 5 0-1 13, Chooch Husted 2 6-9 10, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 3 1-2 8, Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Cam Thompson 3 0-0 9, Tyson Kennis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-16 46.
Three-pointers: J’burg 10 (Jake Lobaugh 4, Luke Zimmerman 2, Aaron Myers 2, Jefferson Freeburg, Kole Asti), DuBois 7 (Joey Foradora 3, Cam Thompson 3, Al Pasternak).