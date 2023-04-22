DUBOIS — The DuBois baseball team used a some timely hitting a strong pitching to knock off Hollidaysburg, 4-3, Friday afternoon at Showers Field to end a 2-game slide and crawl back to one game under the .500 mark at 4-5.
The game was largely a pitchers’ duel between DuBois freshman Noah Farrell and Hollidaysburg’s Matt Smith — one the Golden Tigers had the best of through three and half innings as they led 3-0.
However, DuBois didn’t go away quietly on this day and rallied to score two runs in the bottom of the fourth and then two more in the fifth on a 2-run double by Jordan Ell to take its only lead of the day at 4-3.
Farrell and reliever Tyler Chamberlin did the rest from there.
Farrell retired the side in order in the sixth, striking out the final two hitters he faced, as he tossed six strong innings to get the win. The righty allowed the three runs, all earned, on three hits while striking out eight and walking three.
Chamberlin came on in the seventh and allowed a leadoff single to Brady Steiner and a two-out walk to Drew Banks. However, Chamberlin stranded the runners on the corners as he fielded a comebacker off the bat of Smith and threw to first to end the game and earn the save.
Hollidaysburg jumped on the board first in the third when a Smith sacrifice fly plated Keagan Hockey. The Golden Tigers then pushed two across in the fourth on a Carson Kensinger RBI double and Ethan Karageaner groundout.
DuBois countered with a 2-run bottom of the fourth jump-started by a walk by Ell with one out. Ell then went to third on a groundout before Billy Gray delivered a clutch 2-out single to plate Ell. Kaden Clark followed with a double to left to chase home Gray to make it a 3-2 game.
The Beavers completed the comeback an inning later in the fifth.
Chamberlin started that rally with a single with one out, while Farrell followed with a double to right. Neither stayed on base long as Ell belted a double of his own to center to score both on what proved to be the game-winning hit. The Beavers finished with a 7-4 edge in hits on the day.
DuBois’ game scheduled to be played in Altoona today was postponed. The Beavers now return to action Tuesday at Clarion.
In other baseball action Friday:
DCC 13,
ECC 1, 5 innings
DUBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic jumped on Elk County Catholic starter David Anderson for five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back Friday night as the Cardinals came away with a 13-1, 5-inning victory at Stern Family Field.
The win completed a season-sweep of rival ECC and was the Cardinals sixth win in a row as they ran their record to 6-3.
Central Catholic finished with a 13-2 advantage in hits, an attack led by senior Ben Gritzer who went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs.
Aiden Snowberger, Carter Hickman and Brayden Fox all added two hits, with Hickman and Fox each driving in a run. Fox also scored three times and Snowberger twice. Blake Pisarcik and Kaden Brezenski each chipped in a hit and two RBIs.
Hickman was the beneficiary of all that offense, as the senior righty looks to have overcome an early-season injury that kept him off the mound for a couple weeks.
Hickman went the distance, allowing just one earned run on two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Lance O’Neill plated ECC’s lone run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth. O’Neill and Charlie Geci had the Crusaders’ only hits.
Central Catholic is slated to host Redbank Valley tonight for a 7 p.m. game at Stern Field, while ECC (2-8) hosts Punxsutawney on Monday.
Clarion 7,
St. Marys 2
CLARION — A 4-run bottom of the first by the Clarion baseball team proved to be more than enough for the Bobcats Friday as they upended visiting St. Marys, 7-2.
Clarion only outhit the Flying Dutchmen 7-5 but the Bobcats made more out of the opportunities they had.
Charlie Coudriet was 2-for-3 with two runs scored for St. Marys, while Carter Price went 1-for-3 with a double and knocked in both Dutchmen runs.
St. Marys, now 5-4, hosts Punxsutawney on Wednesday.
DUBOIS 4,
HOLLIDAYSBURG 3
Score by Innings
H’burg 001 200 0 — 3
DuBois 000 220 x — 4
Hollidaysburg—3
Matt Smith 3001, Tucker Rossman 2000, Landon Perry 3000, Jake Hileman 3110, Carson Kensinger 2111, Brady Steiner 1010, Ethan Karageaber 2001, EJ Ulery 1000, Keagan Hockey 3110, Drew Banks 1000. Totals: 21-3-4-3.
DuBois—4
Aaron Andrulonis 4010, Talon Hodge 0000, Trey Wingard 3000, Tyler Chamberlin 3110, Noah Farrell 3110, Jordan Ell 2112, Gavin Kaschalk 2000, Billy Gray 3111, Kaden Clark 3021, Davey Aughenbaugh 1000, Leyton Hodge 0000. Totals: 24-4-7-4.
Errors: H’burg 0, DuBois 0. LOB: H’burg 4, DuBois 6. 2B: Kensinger, Hockey; Farrell, Ell, Clark. 3B: Hileman. SF: Smith. SAC: Steiner, Banks; Aughenbaugh.
Pitching
H’burg: Matt Smith-4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Carson Kensinger-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO.
DuBois: Noah Farrell-6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO; Tyler Chamberlin-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Farrell. Losing pitcher: Smith. Save: Chamberlin.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 12,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 000 01 — 1
DCC 532 2x — 12
ECC—1
Wil Wortman 2000, Frankie Smith 2000, David Anderson 1000, Colby Nussbaum 2000, Joe Tettis 2000, Charlie Geci 2110, Lance O’Neill 1011, Isaac Dellaquila 2000, Tom Gilmore 1000, Kevin Millet 0000. Totals: 15-1-2-1.
DCC—12
Aiden Snowberger 4220, Carter Hickman 2021, Brayden Fox 2321, Blake Pisarcik 3112, Kaden Brezenski 2112, Cartar Kosko 3000, Carter Himes 0300, Ben Gritzer 3135, Matt Pyne 2011, Johnny Varischetti 0100, Ben Yale 1000, Andrew Green 3110, Trenton Miller 0000.
Errors: ECC 1, DCC 0. LOB: ECC 1, DCC 6. DP: ECC 1, DCC 1. 2B: Gritzer, Green. SF: O’Neill. SB: Geci; Snowberger.
Pitching
ECC: David Anderson-2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Wil Wortman-1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DCC: Carter Hickman-5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman, Losing pitcher: Anderson.
CLARION 7,
ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 101 0 — 2
Clarion 400 030 x — 7
St. Marys—2
Lucas Bauer ss-p 3000, Charlie Coudriet p-3b 3220, Logan Mosier cf 3010, Vinnie Lenze c 3000, Carter Price 1b 3012, Eli Rippey lf 2000, Bryce Porkolab ph 1000, Tysen Beimel rf 2000, Layton Ryan rf 1000, Dan Schutz dh 2000, Ben Paul 3b-2b 1000, Carter Redmond 2b-ss 2010, JJ Blessel ph 1000. Totals: 27-2-5-2.
Clarion—7
Smail ss 3210, Lauer 2b 2110, Harrison c-3b 2022, Smail 1b-p 3223, Johnson 3b-1b 3000, Miller p 3000, Weber c 0000, Girvan rf 2011, Brinkley cf 3000, Matus lf 3000. Totals: 24-7-7-6.
Errors: SMA 1, Clarion 0. 2B: Price; Harrison, Lauer. HR: Smail. SB: Coudriet 2; Smail. CS: Redmond; Watterson (by Lenze).
Pitching
SMA: Charlie Coudriet-5 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Lucas Bauer-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Clarion: Miller-5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Smail-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Miller. Losing pitcher: Coudriet.