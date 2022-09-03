DUBOIS — In a finish that conjured up memories of the St. Louis Rams’ victory against the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl 34, the DuBois Beavers pulled out a thrilling 27-26 victory against Brockway Friday night with a huge tackle on the final play of the game at Mansell Stadium.
In that Super Bowl game, St. Louis linebacker Mike Jones tackled Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson one yard short of the goal line to prevent a potential game-tying touchdown.
There was no game-tying scenario Friday night in DuBois as the visiting Rovers looked to steal a victory from the Beavers in the closing seconds. Brockway quarterback Brayden Fox hit Alex Carlson on a first-and-goal play at the Beavers’ 5.
However, DuBois Garrett Grantz, with some help from teammate Garrett Nissel, tackled Carlson just inside the one-yard themselves as time expired. Carlson tried to stretch the ball over the goal line, but his body had already hit.
The huge tackle, initiated by Frantz, preserved a thrilling one-point win for the Beavers as they improved to 2-0 on the season.
Penalties and turnovers hampered both teams, particularly DuBois in the first half as the Beavers went to the break with a 12-7 lead.
However, it was a turnover that ultimately aided in the Beavers’ win as Ben Hickman pounced on a Brockway fumble on a screen pass on an untimed down to end the third quarter after a Rover penalty.
Brockway’s Matt Brubaker made the initial catch but lost control of the ball as he turned up field and Hickman was on the spot for his second fumble recovery of the nighr.
The Rover defense made a stand, but Beaver senior Cullen McAllister booted a 30-yard field to put his team up 21-20 with 10:05 to play. The kick came after a Rover offsides penalty gave McAllister a second chance after he came up short from 36 yards out.
The teams then traded scores in the fourth from there.
Carlson hauled in a 12-yard TD pass from Fox with 7:43 to play, but DuBois stuffed the Rovers 2-point try. DuBois answered right back with a touchdown drive of its own, driving 55 yards in seven plays.
Kaden Clark capped the drive when he took a shovel pass from Cam-Ron hays while in motion and beat the Brockway defense to the left pylon to put the Beavers back up 27-26 with 5:05 remaining. DuBois’ 2-point try also failed.
Brockway didn’t go away and drove from its own 32 down to the DuBois 5 to give itself the chance at the win.
Matt Pyne jump-started the drive when he made an acrobatic catch for 22 yards on third-and-9. Fox then hit Dylan Hanna for 10 yards before a 6-yard grab by Carlson on four-and-3 at the DuBois 27 extended the drive.
DuBois was then called for roughing the passer on the ensuing play moving the ball down to the Beavers 11. Fox threw incomplete on the next two plays, as Dalton Yale and Jaxson Hanzely each broke up passes.
Fox then ran for six yards down to the five, setting up one last play. Carlson hauled in a pass from Fox but was unable to break Frantz’s tackle at the one as the clock ran out.
Carlson had eight grabs for 89 yards and two scores, while Fox finished 20-for-30 for 236 yards and three TDs. He was just 6-for-20 for 70 yards in the first half, but a touchdown drive late in the half seemed to get him back on track.
“We talked about it because were like oh we beat Karns City, and people started crowning us,” said DuBois coach TJ Wingard. “Brockway is a good football team. I thought we had a really good week of practice, but you saw in the first half we just shot ourselves in the foot a handful of times with fumbles and penalties.
“They made adjustments, and it was cat-and-mouse game (in the second half) but it worked out. Brockway deserves a ton of credit for the effort their kids played with and how they executed their offense.
“They always say you can’t take a play off, and football is a game of inches in cliche, but that’s the one right there (tackle on last play).”
Brockway took the ball to start the game but was forced to punt after picked up a pair of first downs.
DuBois got the ball at its own 20 and promptly marched 80 yards on 12 plays for the game’s first points. All but one of those plays came on the ground, but the pass went for 34 yards as Cam-Ron hays hit Yale on a screen pass that gave the Beavers first-and-goal at the Brockway 10.
DuBois was then called for holding, but a 17-yard run by Yale helped offset that penalty before Austin Henery scored from two yards out with 4:15 left in the first quarter.
Henery had five carries for 32 yards on the drive. He finished the night with 15 totes for 74 yards and two scores.
The teams then traded punts to end the first and begin the second quarter.
DuBois recovered a fumble near midfield in that sequence but couldn’t capitalize on the turnover. The Beavers finally won the field position battle as punter Charlie Harman pinned the Rovers at their own 6.
The Beavers then forced a three-and-out and nice punt return by Clark gave DuBois the ball at the Rovers 17.
DuBois needed just two plays to score as Yale broke free for 12 yards before Henery scored from five yards out with 8:09 left in the half. Brockway blocked a second extra point in the game, though, to make it a 12-0 game.
The teams played more defense after that, with the Rovers failing to capitalize on a DuBois fumble past the midway point.
Just went it looked like DuBois might take that 12-0 lead to the half, Brockway’s offense finally got going on the final drive in the final two minutes.
A defensive pass interference call in DuBois helped get things started, then Fox hit passes of 5 and 12 yards to Carlson before hitting Dylan hanna on a slant for a 23-yard touchdown with 54 seconds on the clock. Aiden Wilcox’s kick se the halftime score at 12-7.
Fox, who completed his final three passes of the half, looked like a different player after the break.
It didn’t hurt that Carlson made a diving interception on the second play of the third quarter to give Brockway a short field at the DuBois 33. Fox hit Carlson for a 33-yard touchdown down the middle on the next play.
Blake Pisarcik’s extra point made it 14-12 Rovers just like that, as the the third quarter turned in to a scoringfest.
DuBois countered with a touchdown drive of its own aided by a 15-yard penalty on the Rovers as Hays and Henery had back-to-back runs of 19 and 10 yards, respectively.
Hays punctuated a 65-yard scoring march with a 1-yard TD plunge to put DuBois up 18-14 after a failed 2-point conversion with 7:53 left in the third. Hays had 15 carries for 85 yards and the score.
Brockway came right back with a 68-yard scoring drive jump-started by a 20-yard pass from Fox to Andrew Brubaker. Hanna added a 17-yard grab before Pisarcik scored on a 3-yard run. Wilcox’s kick put the Rovers back on top 20-18 with 3:38 left in the third. Hanna had four catches for 70 yards and a score.
That set the stage for a thrilling fourth quarter that ultimately saw DuBois pull out the win by the slimmest of margins.
The Beavers travel to Clearfield Friday night, while the Rovers travel to Coudersport.