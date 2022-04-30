DUBOIS — The DuBois baseball team entered Friday’s home game against Moniteau in search of a much-needed victory, and that’s just what its got as the Beavers upended Moniteau, 9-4, on Senior Day.
DuBois honored its six seniors — Brycen Dinkfelt, Colby Estrada, Austin Mitchell, Ethan Mooney, Alex Pasternak and Nate Tyler — prior to the game, then got contributions from most of them in a big win that halted a five-game losing streak.
Dinkfelt and Estrada made the biggest impacts on the day.
Estrada ripped RBI doubles in each of his first two at-bats as the Beavers jumped out to a 7-1 lead after two two innings. Dinkfelt, who walked twice and scored twice in that opening stretch, held the Warriors at bat on the mound to help the Beavers end a stretch of rough games.
Dinkfelt tossed six innings, allowing four runs (all earned) on just three hits. He struck out six and walked three. Junior Colby Clark tossed a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to finish off the win.
“We’ve been talking about it. Everybody has skids,” said DuBois coach Dan Bowman. “The trend in the conference and the area is everybody is beating everybody on any given day. But, today coming away with a win on Senior Day was big, especially for a group that came in and bought into my philosophy so far.
“I couldn’t ask for more, especially with a bulldog performance out of Brycen Dinkfelt. These last two days our seniors have given us phenomenal outings, and today we were able to pull it out. Colby Clark came and and closed it out at the end.”
Dinkfelt made quick work of the Warriors in the top of the first, then the DuBois offense exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the inning to give him a lead.
Dinkfelt got things started with a leadoff walk and promptly stole second before Estrada smacked a double the other way to left. Pasternak then reached on an error that allowed Estrada to score.
Jordan Ell followed with a walk before Pasternak was erased at third on a fielder’s choice for the first out. Mitchell stepped in and singled to left to bring home Ell and took second when Kaden Clark beat a throw to third.
That brought Aaron Andrulonis to the plate, and the Beaver hit a chopper out into the middle of the infield that he beat out for an infield single. Clark easily scored on the play, but Mitchell gave Andrulonis a second RBI as he hustled around third and scored from second, just sliding in ahead of the tag on a throw from the first baseman to make it 5-0.
Moniteau got on the board in the second without the aide of as hit.
Jakub Obman drew a leadoff walk, then his courtesy runner Landon Kelly took second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout before scoring on another groundout.
DuBois countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second on an Estrada RBI double and Ell sacrifice fly.
The Warriors plated its second run in the third when David Martino ripped a one-out double for Moniteau’s first hit and later scored on a groundout to make it a 7-2 game.
The Beavers then pushed the lead to 9-2 with their final two runs in the bottom of the third.
Aaron Andrulonis led off the frame with a walk and promptly scored when Tyler Chamberlin tripled to left on a ball Moniteau’s Caden Roxberry couldn’t quite track down on the run. Damon Stewart then plated Chamberlin on a groundout.
The DuBois bats went silent from there, as the Beavers mustered just three baserunners over its final three innings. However, the seven-run lead they built proved to be enough with Dinkfelt and later Clark on the mound.
Moniteau’s offense was quiet itself from the third inning on.
Stewart turned a nice 6-3 double play to end the fourth after a leadoff, while Dinkfelt and Clark tossed 1-2-3 sixth and seventh innings, respectively.
The only blip in that closing stretch came in the fifth when the Warriors scored their final two runs off Dinkfelt. However, Pasternak snagged a line drive over his head for the final out of the inning with a runner on second and the Warriors never threatened again.
DuBois is back in action Monday at St. Marys.
DUBOIS 9,
MONITEAU 4
Score by Innings
Moniteau 011 020 0 — 4
DuBois 522 00 0 — 9
Moniteau—4
Brock Matthews p-3b 3012, Keagan Book 2b 3000, Dawson Wallace ss 2000, Jakub Obman c 2000, Landon Kelly cr 0100, Brandon Carson rf 3000, Connor Ealy 1b 3001, Carson Ritts 3b-p 3010, Derrik Creedon-Moyer cr 0100, Caden Roxberry lf 3000, David Martino cf 1210. Totals: 23-4-3-2.
DuBois—9
Brycen Dinkfelt p-ss 2200, Colby Estrada cf 4222, Al Pasternak 3b 4000, Jordan Ell lf 1101, Kaden Clark rf 3100, Austin Mitchell c 3111, Aaron Andrulonis 1b 1112, Garrett Frantz 2b 1000, Tyler Chamberlin 1b 3111, Damon Stewart ss 2001, ethan Mooney ph 1000, Colby Clark p 0000. Totals: 25-9-5-8.
Errors: Moniteau 4, DuBois 0. LOB: Moniteau 1, DuBois 5. 2B: Ritts, Martino; Estrada 2. 3B: Chamberlin. SF: Ell. SB: Dinkfelt.
Pitching
Moniteau: Brock Matthews-2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Carson Ritts-4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Brycen Dinkfelt-6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Colby Clark-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dinkfelt. Losing pitcher: Matthews.