DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers baseball team ran into a buzzsaw of a team in the Central Mountain Wildcats Friday at Showers Field as the Wildcats outhit the Beavers 14-2 en route to a 14-1 win in five innings.
Central Mountain, fresh off a 7-5 victory in eight innings over State College on Tuesday, sent 13 batters to the plate in an eight-run second inning and 11 more batters in a five-run fourth in the victory.
“We’re testing our youth and just kind of seeing where we’re at versus guys we lost,” DuBois head coach Dan Bowman said. “And we knew our first three games were going to be some of our toughest. P-O is always quality and then (Central Mountain) was a rematch of where we were at at the end of last year (as the Wildcats beat DuBois in the District 6/8/9 Class 5A Subregional final). So it’s a good place to evaluate us at the beginning.”
A scoreless top of the first inning saw Beaver starting pitcher Noah Farrell walk three but then strike out three as the bases were loaded. Adam Andrulonis led off the bottom of the first with a single as it would then be DuBois’ lone hit until the fourth inning as Wildcat pitcher Cru Stover threw four innings and allowed just those two hits and one run while striking out six.
The Central Mountain bats then came alive in the second inning as Elek Fravel’s two at-bats started out as a double to lead things off and then a bases-clearing double his second time up — which at that point gave Central Mountain a 7-0 lead before a Gardy Fravel RBI single off of newly installed pitcher Tycen Roy made it 8-0 for the visitors.
“It was the same thing I talked about Wednesday night (against P-O in a 21-7 loss) — pitching and defense,” Bowman said. “We get through that second inning and, again, our M.O. is one big inning. We probably could’ve gotten seven or eight outs that inning. We just couldn’t convert and it just forces us to throw more pitches. And especially against a team like Central Mountain where coach (Michael) Kramer has those boys down to a tee. Their game experience and their ability to run just overmatched us today. It tested our youth and we saw where we’re at. (Central Mountain) is so physical and their baseball IQ is off the charts. So we know that’s the level we’re trying to get to and that’s a good place to evaluate from.”
With the Beaver bats cold, a Kelvin Probst double made it 9-0 in the top of the third and Central Mountain scored five more in the top of the fourth to put the mercy rule in play. The Wildcats had five singles in the inning — the last of which was a two-RBI single by Probst to go up 13-0 and a Connor Foltz sac fly made it 14-0.
After Roy walked Levi Schlesinger, Bowman and the Beavers went with Davey Aughenbaugh on the mound as he then walked Elek Fravel to load the bases and put the 15-run mercy rule in play with two outs. But Brady Myers would hit into a fielder’s choice to extend the game at least until the fifth inning.
The Beavers would finally get on the board in the bottom of the fourth as Farrell drew a one-out walk. With two outs, Jordan Ell then roped a shot to the left/center gap for a double as Farrell hustled from first all the way home as DuBois trailed 14-1.
Central Mountain got two runners on in the top of the fifth but Aughenbaugh didn’t allow any runs as the Beavers needed at least four runs to extend the game into the sixth inning. But with new pitcher Dallas Alexander on the mound, he would retire the DuBois 8-9-1 hitters as the Wildcats won, 14-1, in five innings.
Bowman said although they struggled overall, there were some bright spots as the Beavers are a young team.
“We look at two of our guys that came on here at the end — Tycen Roy and Davey Aughenbaugh coming out of the pen,” Bowman said. “Those are two guys that wrestled so they missed a little bit of time in the winter. But for them to come in and throw strikes, Tycen was a big key for us last year. But we’re looking forward to stretching him out a bit more as a starter and mix in a good lefty arm in Aughenbaugh as we go through. Those are two big bright spots. We had a couple competitive at-bats from some young guys. But right now we’re just trying to find the best fit defensively that’s going to give us a shot at a win.”
DuBois (0-2) is back in action on Wednesday as they host another tough team in Indiana.
“It’ll be a learning experience for our boys,” Bowman said. “They see that we’re a bit undersized and we’re going to have to find a way to play and a way to find energy. Our big thing is that it’s not summer ball where we’re coming out and walking through the motions. If we want to compete and hold our standard, we’ve got to figure out a way to win. Wednesday and today? Not a good way to go about it.”
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 14,
DuBOIS 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Central 081 50 — 14
DuBois 000 01 — 1
Central Mountain—14
Nate Helms c 3011, Ashton Bennett ph 1010, Kevin Grenninger lf 4321, Chase Brush lf 1000, Gabe Johnson 1b 4110, Kelvin Probst dh 3123, Connor Foltz cf 3101, Levi Schlesinger rf 2100, Jack Hanna cr-rf 0000, Elek Fravel 3b 3333, Braylen Carter 2b 1111, Brady Myers ss 2110, Gardy Fravel ss 3121, Cayden Culvey cr-2b 1100, Cru Stover p 0000, Dallas Alexander p 0000. Totals: 31-14-14-11.
DuBois—1
Aaron Andrulonis 2b 2010, Brock Smith ph 1000, Kaden Clark rf 2000, Tyler Chamberlin cf 2000, Noah Farrell p-dh 1100, Billy Gray 3b 2000, Jordan Ell lf 2011, Gavin Kaschalk ss 1000, Leyton Hodge ss 1000, Trey Wingard c 2000, Hunter Allman 1b 1000, Tycen Roy p 0000, Davey Aughenbaugh p 0000. Totals: 17-1-2-1.
Errors: Central 0, DuBois 4. LOB: Central 11, DuBois 3. DP: Central 1, DuBois 0. 2B: E. Fravel 2; Ell. SF: Foltz. SB: Probst, Carter. HBP: Allman (by Stover).
Pitching
Central: Cru Stover-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB; Dallas Alexander-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Noah Farrell-1 2/3+ IP, 5 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO; Tycen Roy-2+ IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Davey Aughenbaugh-1 1/3+ IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stover. Losing pitcher: Farrell.