DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers football team headed into Friday night’s game at E.J. Mansell Stadium against the undefeated Central Clarion Wildcats knowing it would be quite the test. And on the annual Pink Night, the Wildcats would take down the Beavers, 45-7, to give DuBois its third straight loss.
Central Clarion (8-0) quarterback Jase Ferguson led the offense, going 14-of-20 for 314 yards and two touchdowns while also running for two more. Wideout Ashton Rex came into the game averaging an absurd 26.1 yards per catch with 886 yards on the season and 34 receptions.
Rex actually improved that average, racking up 149 yards on five receptions while teammate Dalton Smail also went over the century mark, snagging Ferguson’s two TDs on five receptions for 107 yards.
Central Clarion outgained DuBois 483-135 on the night, with 72 of DuBois’ yards coming in the final two drives. The Wildcats were also the aggressors on the evening, going for a surprise onside kick up 17-0 in the second quarter and going for a fake punt on 4th-and-12 from its own 33-yard line up 31-0 on its first possession of the third quarter.
DuBois got the opening kickoff with a nice return from Kaden Clark — who set up the Beavers with good field position on numerous occasions on the night — and got an initial first down before having to punt it away to the Wildcats. Seven plays later, Ferguson found Smail for an 18-yard TD to cap off the 68-yard drive, with Thomas Ukert’s point-after-attempt going through for a 7-0 lead with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
The Beavers started at its own 45 after a 27-yard return by Clark and QB Cam-Ron Hays found Brendan Orr for a 13-yard gain on 3rd-and-6 to move the chains before the offense stalled again and couldn’t complete a 4th-and-9 play at the Wildcat 38.
Ferguson found Rex over the middle for a 39-yard gain — one that would’ve been a score had it been thrown in stride — and Central Clarion would get down to the DuBois 5-yard line before Ukert would kick a 23-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the first quarter for a 10-0 Wildcat lead.
A DuBois three-and-out led to an eight play, 72 yard drive that was capped by a 3-yard TD on a Ferguson keeper up the middle, making it 17-0 with 8:04 left in the second quarter.
The ensuing kickoff was when the Wildcats went for an onside kick and a Central Clarion player came up with the ball at the bottom of the pile to keep possession with the visitors. But the Wildcats weren’t able to capitalize and punted it back to the Beavers after gaining an initial first down.
The Smail 39-yard punt had DuBois with poor field position at its own 13-yard line, but Hays found Dalton Yale over the middle for an 11-yard pickup to the DuBois 24. But Hays would then get picked off by Ryan Hummell and the Wilcats got the ball back at the DuBois 31. Six plays later, another Ferguson keeper — this time from a yard out on 3rd-and-goal — made it 24-0 with 1:12 left in the first half.
With yet another solid Clark kickoff return, DuBois started its next possession at the Wildcat 47. However, that would also end in an interceptions as Brady Quinn picked off a Hays pass and Central Clarion got the ball back at its own 38-yard line. A 51-yard catch and run by Rex set up the Wildcats at the DuBois 11 with 8.6 seconds remaining in the first half as Ferguson then found Mason Burford in the left corner of the end zone with three seconds remaining to go up 31-0.
Central Clarion then got the ball back to start the second half and it appeared DuBois would force its first three-and-out on the evening. But on 4th-and-12 at its own 33, Smail rolled out to the right on a fake punt and picked up 24 yards. Six plays later, Ferguson found Smail for a 15-yard TD in the right corner of the end zone with 6:48 left in the third quarter, as Ukert’s PAT made it 38-0 with the mercy rule now in effect.
DuBois (4-4) then went to freshman Trey Wingard at quarterback but the Wildcat defense would force another three-and-out. Starting at its own 25, the Wildcats would make it 45-0 on eight plays as Connor Kopnitsky would score on a 10-yard run just five seconds into the fourth quarter.
DuBois’ lone score of the night would come on its next possession, as the Beavers would go for it on 4th-and-3 at its own 39-yard line. Wingard would find Nathan Kougher over the middle, as Kougher would break a couple of tackles and get in open space before sprinting up the right side and outrunning Wildcat defenders for the 61-yard score. Cullen McAllister’s PAT would make it 45-7 with 9:45 remaining.
Central Clarion’s next drive chewed up quite a bit of clock before giving the ball back to the Beavers, who in turn would then turn it over on downs. One victory formation later saw the Wildcats go to 8-0 with the 45-7 win.
The Beavers will look to snap its three-game skid next week as they travel to Moniteau.