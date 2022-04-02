DUBOIS — The DuBois baseball team made sure Dan Bowman’s head coaching debut was a day no one would forget, as Gavin Kaschalk’s walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Beavers a thrilling 8-7 victory against St. Marys on a cold Friday afternoon/evening at Showers Field.
The game proved to be a back-and-forth battle, with St. Marys holding leads of 2-0, 3-2, 4-2, 6-5 and finally 7-5 in the top of the seventh. The Beavers weren’t going to be denied in their season opener though and got a huge one-out single from Colby Estrada in the bottom of the seventh to knot things at 7-7.
St. Marys then threatened to retake the lead in the eighth against Beaver lefty freshman Tyler Chamberlin, who entered the game to start the seventh.
Logan Mosier led off the inning with a single, then Carter Price put down a sacrifice bunt that Chamberlin fielded. The lefty tried to cut down the lead runner at second but his throw was late. That brought Christian Coudriet to the plate, who had hit a single, double and triple in his first four plate appearances.
Chamberlin didn’t blink though, a struck the senior out. Bowman then elected to intentionally walk Conner Straub after a 2-0 count to load the bases. His young pitcher didn’t let him down, as he struck out Vinnie Lenze before getting Connor Bullers to ground out to second to work out of the jam with no runs scoring.
DuBois carried that momentum into the bottom half of the inning, where Nate Tyler drew a leadoff walk, his second of the game. Garrett Frantz came on as a courtesy runner for Beavers; catcher.
St. Marys reliever Carter Redmond promptly got Jordan Ell to fly out to right, but a wild pitch then allowed Frantz to take second. Kaschalk then stepped into the box 0-for-4 on the day but quickly turned his fortunes around as he ripped a walk-off single to center that chased home Frantz.
Kaschalk’s single made a winner of both Chamberlin and Bowman in their varsity debuts, albeit in drastically different positions. Chamberlin allowed one run on two hits while striking out four and walking four in two innings of work. He wriggled out of a bases-loaded situation in the seventh as well, allowing just one run to score.
DuBois’ clutch hits from Estrada and Kaschalk turned around what could have been a much different outcome on a day when the Beavers had struggled to get timely hits before the seventh.
St. Marys, which lost its opener Thursday night to Punxsutawney (13-1), led a large portion of the game despite committing eight errors because it had gotten clutch hits through the first six innings. Coudriet and Mosier combined for seven of their team’s 10 hits. Mosier was 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Coudriet finished 3-for-5 with a double, triple, RBI and three runs scored.
Estrada, Brycen Dinkfelt and Kaden Clark each had two hits for DuBois, with Estrada having a double and two RBIs.
“It’s a bonus to play and win today,” said Bowman. “We worked extremely, extremely hard in practice and open gyms to get to this day. So, we watched the weather all day and fought even though it’s cold. I think cold build character.
“The guys came out and game me everything the had, and that’s what we’ve talked about so far this offseason. You talk about a cumulative team effort, and that’s what it was today — from the energy in the dugout, to not having our best stuff on the mound but still grinding out innings and then working at-bars to give us a shot to walk it off.
“It’s something I credit to then being coachable and the fact they understand they’re not out of the game until it’s over. We put ourselves into the spot to succeed. Sometimes we’re not going to be the team to bang around two-run doubles off the wall, but we’ll be the team to grind out at-bats and hit a single through the middle and get it done.”
Bowman credited the work of all three of his pitchers, especially Chamberlin at the end.
“Tyler has been one our biggest strike throwers, and the guys who did pitch today have been our strike throwers (in practice),” said Bowman. “With him being a young guy, it was a learning experience. He learned a lot tonight, but most imprortantly, it was the fact his teammate — no matter what class they are in — had his back throughout every single pitch.
“Him showing a little bit of emotion coming out of it was something awesome, and I love the fire in the guys. Right there was a great example of something we’re trying to build.”
The Dutch scored twice in the top of the first against DuBois starter Tycen Roy.
Mosier was hit to open the game, stole second and scored on a one-out triple to left by Coudriet, who in turned scored when Straub reached on the Beavers’ lone error of the day.
Roy limited the damage to two runs though, as he wound up giving his team five solid innings despite allowing four runs, all earned, on six hits. He struck out four and walked one.
DuBois got those first two runs right back in the bottom half of the first.
Estrada doubled off Dutch starter Charlie Coudriet with one out before Coudriet walked the next four Beavers — Dinfkelt, Al Pasternak, Tyler and Ell. The free passes to Tyler and Ell forced home runs to even the score at 2-2.
That’s all DuBois got though, as Coudriet recorded back-to-back strikeouts to leave the bases loaded.
St. Marys regained the lead in the second when Charlie Coudriet led off with a single and scored on a triple by Mosier. The Dutch tacked on another run in the third Bullers singled home Christian Coudriet with two outs.
Roy settled in after the third and tossed scoreless fourth and fifth innings, retiring six of the seven batters he faced. He actually had a chance to get the win when he excited because DuBois scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth against St. Marys reliever Alex Vollmer.
Billy Gray led off the fourth with a single, while Clark beat out an infield single. Austin Mitchell then plated Gray with a ground out to make it 4-3.
After a strikeout, Dinkfelt extended the inning with a RBI infield single when he hit a shot the third baseman couldn’t glove to his left. The ball deflected towards shortstop, but Christian Coudriet’s throw was too late.
Dinkfelt then manufacteured a run on his own to put DuBois up 5-4. He took second on a wild pitch and stole third before racing home when the throw went into left field.
DuBois took that 5-4 lead to the sixth, but St. Marys went back on top at that point when Mosier blooped a two-out single into right field off reliever Brock Smith to score Bullers (walk) and Vollmer (bunt single) to make it 6-5 Dutchmen.
Redmond, who entered to start the fifth, kept DuBois off the board in the sixth before his offense got him another run in the seventh against Chamberlin.
Christian Coudriet jump-started the inning with a leadoff double. However, after a foul out, Chamberlin walked three straight to force home Coudriet to push the Dutch lead to 7-5.
Chamberlin shut down the Dutch from there with a pair of strikeouts to keep it a two-run game. DuBois picked him up in the bottom half, as Gray reached on an error and Clark singled to left. A balk by Redmond with one out after a failed sac bunt try by the Beavers set the stage for Estrada’s clutch single to the game and force extra innings.
DuBois then won it in the eighth, as Chamberlin worked out of another jam in the top half before Kaschalk won the game with his walk-off single.
“We battled real hard, especially as cold as it is out here,” said first-year St. Marys coach Jesse Beimel. “It just wasn’t quite enough to finish it off, but we did a lot of things better today than we did yesterday (Thursday). Errors are a problem right now, but we’ll clean that up.”
DuBois plays again Monday at Bellefonte, while St. Marys is right back at it today, playing at Williamsport at 2 p.m.
DUBOIS 8,
ST. MARYS 7, 8 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 211 002 10 — 7
DuBois 200 300 21 — 8
* There was 1 out when game ended
St. Marys—7
Logan Mosier cf 4143, Cameron McMackin 2b 3000, Carter Price 3b 1000, Christian Coudriet ss 5331, Conner Straub c 4001, Vinnie Lenze 3b-2b 4000, Connor Bullers 1b 2111, Alex Vollmer lf-p 2000, Carter Redmond p 1111, Kaden Snelick rf-pf 2000, Tony Lewis lf 1000, Charlie Coudriet p-rf 4110. Totals: 33-7-10-7.
DuBois—8
Austin Mitchell cf 5001, Colby Estrada dh 5122, Tycen Roy p 0000, Brock Smith p 0000, Tyler Chamberlin p 0000, Brycen Dinkfelt ss 3221, Al Pasternak 1b 3000, Nate Tyler c 3111, Garrett Frantz cr 0000, Jordan Ell lf 3001, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 5011, Billy Gray 2b 4210, Kaden Clark rf 4220. Totals: 35-8-9-7.
Errors: St. Marys 8, DuBois 1. LOB: St. Marys 11, DuBois 12. 2B: Chr. Coudriet; Estrada. 3B: Mosier, Chr. Coudriet. SAC: Price, Snelick. HBP: Mosier (by Roy); Dinkfelt (by Redmond). SB: Mosier; Dinkfelt, Frantz.
Pitching
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Alex Vollmer-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Carter Redmond-3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois” Rycen Roy-5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Brock Smith-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Tyler Chamberlin-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Chamberlain. Losing pitcher: Redmond.