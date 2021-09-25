DuBOIS — The term “statement victory” is thrown around a lot in sports, but that just might be what the DuBois football team and second-year coach TJ Wingard got Friday night with a convincing 21-6 win against previously unbeaten Ridgway in front of a raucous Homecoming crowd at Mansell Stadium.
Ridgway (4-1) scored on the opening drive of the game, but it was all DuBois from there as the Beavers dominated the line scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Ridgway offense amassed 75 yards on that initial scoring drive but managed just 65 the rest of the night to finish with 140.
DuBois’ ball control offense also kept the ball away from the Elkers, who ran just 32 plays in the game, including just 11 for 26 yards in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Beavers (2-3) took the lead, 7-6, with a touchdown and extra point on their first possession of the game and never trailed again. DuBois tacked on a second score in the second quarter, and all but put the game away with a quick four-play scoring drive to start the second half.
With the way the Beaver defense was playing, that 15-point lead (21-6) with 23 minutes left in the game proved to be more than enough as Ridgway never got going in the second half.
DuBois ended the game in style as its offense put together a 16-play drive — all on the ground — that chewed up the final 8:52 of the game to finish what is arguably the program’s biggest victory since the Frank Varischetti era. It also is the team’s second in a row following an 0-3 start.
The Beavers finished with 263 yards of total offense, including 47 rushes for 182 yards. DuBois had four players — Austin Mitchell (10-43), Austin Henery (9-43), Dalton Yale (7-31) and Cam-Ron Hays (4-30) — run for at least 30 yards on the night.
“Man did we have a good week of practice,” said Wingard. “That was a very, very good Ridgway team and they are tough and physical, and our kids battled back against them and did what they needed to do tonight for sure. Once we got a lead, you could just feel the confidence in our kids and it just went throughout the game. It was really a nice momentum shift for our kids.
“We talked about this all week. It’s a fun week and Homecoming is cool for the whole school ... the band, the cheerleaders, spirit week, teachers dressing up in funny outfits. What was really cool was the kids soaked it up, but didn’t let it be a distraction. They played and practiced so hard this week.”
Ridgway came in the favorite on paper and looked like it on the first possession of the game. After picking up a pair of first downs, Elkers quarterback Cameron Larkin went deep down the left sideline and hit Wil Howard in stride for a 55-yard scoring strike.
The Elkers went for two and were stuffed on the run attempt as they led 6-0 3:04 into the game.
The Ridgway defense then forced a quick three and out, but the momentum of the game then turned on a dime on a bad punt snap. DuBois punter Brycen Dinkfelt corralled the bad snap, which bounced before it got to him and took off.
Dinkfelt got free to the outside and rumbled 17 yards for a first down — the second time in two games he did so on a bad punt snap. Last week he went 21 yards vs. Kane.
Ridgway’s coaching staff was also hit for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play as well for arguing what they perceived to be a facemask by a DuBois player. Those additional 15 yards gave DuBois a first down at the Elker 27.
DuBois then lost 2 yards in two plays before Hays found a wide open Derraick Burkett in the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown. Charlie Harman booted the extra point to make it 7-6 with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
That’s when the defenses took over.
The teams traded punts going into the second quarter before the Beavers put together another scoring drive. They started on the Ridgway 42 after a nice punt return by Burkett.
The Beavers, aided by another 15-yard penalty on the Elkers, needed just six plays — all on the ground — to find the end zone a second time.
Mitchell extended the drive with a 2-yard run on a QB keeper on third-and-1 at the 6 before powering his way in behind his offense line from there. Harman’s extra point made it 14-6 with 7:38 left in the half.
The score remained that way late in the half when Ridgway’s special teams came up with a huge play as Hunter Wall blocked a punt by Dinkfelt.
The Elkers got the ball at the 35 and quickly got a first down as Larkin hit Camron Marciniak for 14 yards. However, the Elkers lost a yard over the next two plays before Larkin heaved a ball into the end zone on third down.
His pass was too far for his receiver, but Burkett was waiting there to make the interception to halt the Ridgway drive and preserve DuBois’ 14-6 halftime lead.
DuBois carried that momentum into the second half and came out firing on all cylinders on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Hays ripped off a 13-yard run on the first play, then went deep to Burkett for 37 yards on the second to give DuBois first-and-goal at the Elker 8-yard line.
Hays hit Burkett from five yards out two plays later, with Harman’s PAT pushing the Beavers’ lead to 21-6 just 59 seconds into the second half. Burkett had five catches for 72 yards.
That proved to be the final score of the night as DuBois controlled the clock from there. The Beavers possessed the ball for nearly 16 of the 24 minutes in the second half, including the final 8:52 on that epic 16-play drive that started at the Beavers’ 1 after Burkett muffed a punt but recovered it.
DuBois moved to the Ridgway 34 before taking two kneeldowns to end the game. In between, Yale had three huge runs.
The first was for six yards on fourth-and-1 at his own 39. He added runs of 10 and two yards on two more third down plays to extend the drive to allow DuBois to run out the clock.
“My hat’s off to DuBois,” said Elkers coach Mark Heindl. “I tell you what, they came here ready to play. I want to take nothing away from them with this next statement, but I can tell you this. I didn’t do a good job with our guys tonight and made some not so good coaching calls and game management decisions. And, DuBois capitalized on every single one of them.”
DuBois hits the road this coming week with a trip to Bradford, while Ridgway hosts Punxsutawney.