DUBOIS — DuBois used big plays on both sides of the ball in the second half to knock off visiting Brookville, 24-14, for a hard-fought Homecoming victory Friday night at EJ Mansell Stadium.
The game was largely a defensive battle in which both teams failed to reach 250 total yards and finished even in the turnover battle, 2-2.
However, DuBois’ defense did record five second-half sacks — with Garrett Nissel playing a part in three of those — as well as block a punt to give the Beavers a couple short fields to work with.
That strong second half effort on the defensive side helped the Beavers score 17 unanswered points in the second half to turn a 7-7 game at the break into a 24-7 lead with 2:57 to play.
Brookville quickly countered with 4-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to get back within 10 points (24-14) with 1:20 to play, but DuBois recovered an onsides kick and ran out the clock from there to finish off the 10-point win that improved the Beavers record to 4-1.
DuBois won the total yardage battle 236-213, posting 138 of those yards after the break. Meanwhile, Brookville was held to just 79 yards in the final two quarters — and 50 of those came on one pass play the helped set up its late score that set the final score.
“Brookville played extremely hard. They are a good team, and we know that,” said DuBois coach TJ Wingard. “We know we are always going to get the best from the area teams, and we know we’re suppose to be the big dog on the block. We’re trying to get back to that, but there was a lot of good football here tonight.
“Brookville was a great example and played their hearts out, and I thought both teams executed well at times. Our guys took advantage of some mistakes, and that’s what led us to the win. We made some mistakes too ... it’s called football.
“We preach forget about it and move on to the next one (play) and good things will happen. Second half our adjustments worked and we took advantage of some turnovers and had a nice night with some sacks.
“We were fortunate to come away with a win in this one. It’s pretty cool to win on Homecoming too for the kids because they have family and people who come back (for game). It was a nice night.”
First downs were hard to come by for most of the first half, as the teams combined to punt seven times in the first two quarters.
Brookville also picked off DuBois quarterback Cam-Ron Hays twice in the first half — the first a diving effort by linebacker Jack Knapp on a tipped ball near midfield and the second by Brayden Kunselman in the end zone to thwart a Beavers’ drive.
Unfortunately for the raiders, they were unable to capitalize on either turnover and punted both times without picked up a first down.
DuBois proved to be the first team to make something happen midway through the second quarter following a 45-yard punt by Nissel that backed Brookville up to its own 24.
The Raiders went to the air on first down, but Brendan Orr intercepted that pass by Easton Belfiore and had a nice return down to the Raiders’ 10-yard line.
The Beavers found the end zone three plays later as Kaden Clark made a leaping catch in the right corner of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown from Hays. Cullen McAllister’s extra point put DuBois up 7-0 with 6:06 left in the half.
Any momentum DuBois built was quickly taken away, though, as Brookville promptly drove 78 yards on just five plays to tie the game.
Kunselman jump-started the drive with a 30-yard catch on a crossing route before Jackson Zimmerman rumbled for 10 yards. Belfiore then hit Truman Sharp for 26 yards to put the Raiders in the red zone at the DuBois 13.
Brookville found paydirt on the ensuing play, as Belfiore hit Noah Peterson on another crossing route for the 13-yard score. Kunselman’s extra point knotted things at 7-7 with 4:11 remaining in the half.
That’s where things stood at the half.
While the teams were in their respective locker rooms making adjustments, Leah McFadden was crowned DuBois’ 2022 Homecoming queen out on the field.
Brookville’s defense stood tall on the opening drive of the third, forcing another Beavers punt. It’s offense then picked up three quick first downs on three plays of 10 or more yards as Brookville got into DuBois territory.
However, Nissel and teammate Dalton Yale teamed up to sack Belfiore for a big 9-yard loss on third-and-7 to force a punt at midfield. Nissel then came up with another huge play as he blocked that punt, with DuBois getting the ball at the Raider 45.
DuBois went right to the air, with Hays hitting Garrett Frantz for 19 yards. Hays then completed an even bigger 11-yard pass to Clark on fourth-and-7 to give the Beavers a first down at the Brookville 12.
The Raiders stood tall there, though, sacking Hays on first down before forcing a 29-yard field attempt that McAllister nailed to give his team a 10-7 lead with 2:21 left in the third.
The teams then traded possessions around the quarter change, with Brookville punting and the Beavers turning the ball over on downs at the Raider 31. DuBois’ defense quickly came up with another huge play, as Hays picked off a Belfiore pass at the Brookville 42. Hays had just entered the game on defense for Clark, who left momentarily with a cramp.
The Beavers made the most of that turnover, as Hays hit Nathan Kougher on a receiver screen. Kougher did the rest as he wove his way through a couple defenders before sprinting down the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown. McAllister’s kick made 17-7 with 8:26 to play.
Kougher had two grabs for 50 yards and the score, while Clark had eight catches for 42 yards and a TD. Hays finished 14 of 24 for 143 yards with a pair of TD passes and two interceptions.
A holding penalty on the ensuing kickoff return put the Raiders on their 25 before a pair of DuBois sacks — one each by Carter Wilson and Nissel — forced Brookville to put from its own 11.
DuBois got the ball at the Raider 44 and churned out eight straight runs to find the end zone. Fittingly, it was Nissel who capped the drive with a strong 20-yard touchdown run that saw him break a couple tackles near the line of scrimmage. McAllister’s third extra point made it a 17-point game with 2:57 remaining.
Brookville didn’t go away quietly though, as a 50-yard catch and run by Kunselman helped set up an 11-yard shovel pass by Belfiore to Zimmerman that went for a late touchdown to set the final score.
Kunselman finished with three catches for 94 yards, while Belfiore was 15 of 27 passing for 202 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Raiders.
DuBois hits the road next Friday and plays at Punxsutawney, while Brookville (1-4) plays host to St. Marys.