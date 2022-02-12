DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team needed a late 3-pointer by Joey Foradora to escape Punxsutawney with a 37-36 victory back on Jan. 28, but no such heroics were needed in the rematch Friday night as the Beavers dominated from start to finish in a 60-26 Senior Night victory.
DuBois honored its four seniors — Foradora, Chase Husted, Ryan Kovalyak and Al Pasternak — prior to the game, then that group went out and had Senior Night performance they’ll never forget. The quartet combined to score 43 of the Beavers’ 60 points in the mercy rule victory.
Pasternak led all scorers with 15 points, while Husted (12) and Foradora (10) joined him in double figures. Kovalyak added six.
The Beavers never trailed, scoring the first seven points of the game. They led 15-4 after one quarter and took a commanding 36-12 advantage into the break.
Punxsy got its offense going a little in the third, scoring as many points in the period (12) as it did in the first half. That didn’t even make a dent in its deficit though, as DuBois pushed its lead out to 30 (54-24) after three quarters. The Beavers invoked the mercy rule with just under three minute left in the third when a free throw by Kovalyak made it 49-19.
With the clock running, the four seniors — all starters — barely saw the floor in the fourth. They made a brief cameo with 3:34 to play, largely so head coach Dave Bennett could pull them right back out to a standing ovation from a large Senior Night crowd.
In the brief time they were in, big man Husted hit a rare 3-pointer from the right corner as the Beavers still won the final eight minutes 6-2 even with its reserves playing most of the time.
The lopsided victory came on the heels of a tough loss Tuesday for the Beavers, who fell 51-47 in Bradford to fall a game behind Brookville in the loss column in the District 9 League.
“It was a great night being Senior Night, and all four of they seniors played extremely well and with a lot of energy.” said Bennett. “That group, out of my 20-plus year of coaching, I’ve never been around a group that was more selfless than them. It’s the most unselfish group I’ve ever coached. They genuinely have joy all the time for each other and their teammates. They are phenomenal, so to see them go out and play that way (on Senior Night) was really good.
“In Bradford, we played really well offensively and we shot the ball really well, but Bradford passes a lot so there weren’t may possessions,” said Bennett. “But, we had a completely different energy and focus tonight. I think that loss in Bradford probably had an impact on giving us a sense of urgency. I thought the crowd was great and our energy was great from the start. It was a really good game.”
DuBois (15-5) opened the scoring on a hoop inside by Husted just over a minute in but neither team scored again until Husted found the hoop with 5:40 on the clock. Foradora then hit a 3-pointer on the Beavers’ next possession to make it 7-0 before Punxsy took a timeout.
Punxsy seemed to settle in a little after that timeout and got back-to-back baskets from Donnie Neese and Ryen Heigley to make it 7-4 with 3:17 remaining in the quarter.
The Chucks didn’t score again in the frame, though, as DuBois closed the quarter on an 8-0 spurt to make it 15-4.
Ben Hickman started that run with a free throw before Foradora went 2 of 2 at the line. Andrew Shffer-Doan added a hoop before Kovalyak capped the run with a 3-pointer with just under 40 seconds left to put DuBois up 11.
The Beavers carried that momentum into the second quarter, getting a Foradora hoop and Kovalyak free throw to make it 10 points in a row. Punxsy’s Kyle Nesbitt quickly ended the run with a 3-pointer, then a hoop inside but failed to complete a 3-point play as he cut the deficit to nine at 18-9.
It was all DuBois from there though as the Beavers put together an 18-3 run over the final five and half minutes of the half go into the locker room up 36-12.
Tyson Kennis jump-started that spurt with a hoop and added a pair of free throws to account for all four of his points on the night. Husted had four points in that closing stretch and six in the quarter, while Foradora hit a 3-pointer as part of a five-point frame. Pasternak punctuated the big run by hitting a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Pasternak them dominated the third quarter for the Beavers, as he scored 12 of their 18 points to help push the lead out to as many as 31 in the period. Pasternak scored all 12 to start the quarter, hitting two treys and completing two old-fashion 3-point plays in the first five minutes or so.
Foradora then made it a 30-point game by going 1 of 2 at the line before teammate Cam Thompson scored the Beavers’ final five points of the quarter. Punxsy had five players score in the third, with Noah Weaver, Zach Presloid and Jimmy Neese all having three points.
With the clock running in the fourth, points came at a premium for both teams.
DuBois got 3-pointers by Drew Gudalis and Husted in the quarter, while Weaver and Nesbitt both hit free throws for the Chucks.
The Beavers close out the regular season with a pair of games next week. They host St. Marys Monday before playing at Brookville in a big D-9 League game on Friday.
Punxsy (7-11) hosts Moniteau on Monday to open a three-game week that sees them travel to Homer-Center Wednesday and Bradford on Friday.
DUBOIS 60,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 24
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 4 8 12 2 — 24
DuBois 15 21 18 6 — 60
Punxsutawney—24
Gabe Kengersky 1 0-1 2, Noah Weaver 3 1-2 8, Donnie Neese 1 0-0 2, Ryen Heigley 1 0-0 2, Zach Preloid 1 1-1 3, Josh Shoemaker 0 1-2 1, Nick Johns 0 1-2 1, Kyle Nesbitt 2 1-4 6, Cooper Hallman 0 0-0 0, Jimmy Neese 1 1-1 3. Totals: 10 6-12 24.
DuBois—60
Ryan Kovalyak 1 3-4 6, Joey Foradora 3 2-2 10, Chooch Husted 4 3-4 12, Al Pasternak 5 2-2 15, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 2 0-0 4, Drew Gudalis 1 0-0 3, Cam Thompson 2 0-0 5, Ben Hickman 0 1-2 1, Max Smith 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 0 0-0 0, Tyson Kennis 1 2-2 4.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 2 (Weaver, Nesbitt), DuBois 9 (Kovalyak, Foradora 2, Husted, Pasternak 3, Gudalis, Thompson).