DUBOIS — Karns City, the preseason favorite to win the new Region 1 Division of the District 9 Football League, is well known for its smash-mouth style on the field.
However, the Gremlins had the tables turned on themselves Friday night as DuBois dominated the line scrimmage in a 28-7 season-opening victory that felt more lopsided than the final stats might indicate.
Karns City actually outgained DuBois by 38 yards, 288-250, but the Gremlins gained 148 of those yards on just five plays — including three passes that went for 88. Karns City had just 140 yards on its other 54 plays.
DuBois also won the turnover battle 3-1, with the biggest being an interception by Beaver junior Kyle Crusan in the final moments of the first half.
The Beavers had just scored to tie the game at 7-7 on a 10-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Cam-Ron Hays with 40.5 seconds left in the half. Karns City, starting at its own 29 on the ensuing possession, then elected to go to the air on the first play.
That decision proved unwise, as Crusan picked off Gremlins quarterback Eric Booher and returned the ball to the DuBois 2-yard line. Hays scored again from there on first down, while Charlie Harman’s second extra point in 17 seconds gave DuBois a surprising 14-7 halftime lead.
DuBois made that late turnover and score hurt even more when it took the second half kickoff and drove 65 yards on eight plays to take a commanding 21-7 lead early in the third.
Hays had a huge 29-yard run on the drive and also completed an 18-yard pass to Kaden Clark before capping the drive with a one-yard plunge.
Hays was the star of the night for the Beavers, rushing 10 times for 84 yards and scoring all four of his team’s touchdowns. He also completed 9 of 15 passes for 52 yards and had a nice night on defense, just missing hauling in a sure pick-six early in the fourth quarter.
“We thought coming in it was pretty even teams, and we chess-matched it and down 7-0 there that drive getting us back into and then taking that turnover and scoring again (late in half) was big,” said DuBois coach TJ Wingard. “That turnover was probably the biggest play of the game and pretty special.
“It was more momentum really, We can X and Os all we want, but 14-7 momentum off the turnover, then coming right back out and scoring (in 3rd). We didn’t make a ton of adjustments. We just put it in the shoulders of our kids to physical and work hard.
“A lot of kids made plays, he (Hays) is going to shine a little more as far as the quarterback position. We’re all proud of him, but that was obviously a team effort. He was the one who got us across the goal line, but he doesn’t get there without the rest of the kids and he knows it.”
DuBois opened the season with a bang, as Karns City muffed the opening kickoff. Beaver senior Joe Stubbs pounced on the loose football at the Gremlins’ 15.
However, the Beavers were unable to capitalize on the Karns City miscue, as the Gremlins stuffed Austin Henery for no gain on a fourth-and-1 run at the 6. Karns City dodged a huge bullet early in the game with the stop.
Most of the first half then turned into a defense battle, with the teams combining to punt six times in a row — three by each side. Karns City mustered just four first downs through 19:50 of the game, while DuBois had two.
DuBois did win the field position battle somewhat thanks to punts of 53 and 50 yards by Harman.
Karns City was the first team to break though late in the first half, capitalizing on DuBois’ lone fumble on a bad shotgun snap. The Gremlins recovered the loose ball at the DuBois 28 and needed just four plays to hit paydirt.
Booher hit Micah Rupp for 22 yards on a slant on the first play to set up first-and-goal, then Booher scored from a yard out three plays later with 2:27 left in the first half. Colton Ritzert’s extra point made it 7-0.
DuBois wasted little time answering, getting a nice kickoff return from Brendan Orr to give them the ball at their own 41. Two pass plays picked up a first down before Hays ripped off runs of 13 and 17 yards to put the Beavers in the red zone at the Gremlins’ 18.
After an incompletion, Hays completed passes of 2 and 6 yards to Dalton Yale and Ben Hickman, respectively, to set up a fourth-and-2 at the Karns City 10. Hays called his own number on fourth down, tucking the ball and sprinting up the middle of the field to score from 10 yards out.
Crusan’s ensuing interception and Hays’ 2-yard TD run then completely turned the game in the Beavers’ favor in a blink of an eye. Hays’ third touchdown run of the night to cap the opening drive of the second half certainly aided in that.
The DuBois defense then came up huge again.
Booher fumbled as he went to make a handoff on the Gremlins’ first play of their next possession and Hickman came up with the loose ball for DuBois near midfield.
The Beavers then largely kept the ball on the ground on a nine-play, 46-yard scoring march. Henery had four totes for 14 yards, while Yale had three for 17. Henery finished with 13 carried for 62 yards, while Yale had 13 for 39.
Hickman helped extend the drive with a 9-yard grab on third-and-4 at the Gremlin 13. That catch gave DuBois first-and-goal at the 4, and Hays did the rest from there on the next play — scoring his fourth rushing touchdown of the night around the 2:40 mark of the third. Harman’s fourth PAT of the night set the eventual final at 28-7.
The DuBois defense made one final big stand early in the fourth to keep Karns City out of the end zone for a second time. The Gremlins drove all the way down to the DuBois 11, where it had a first-and-10.
However, DuBois dropped Mason Martin for a two-yard loss on first down before forcing three straight incompletions and a turnover on downs. It was in that sequence that Hays nearly picked off a pass to the sideline and would have had open turf in front of him.
Booher led Karns City’s ground game with seven totes for 48 yards and a score. He also completed 12 of 25 passes for 124 yards and an interception. Rupp did most of that damage with four catches for 72 yards.
DuBois inducted the 8th class into its Sports Hall of Fame during halftime. That class featured former standout athletes in Kristin (Day) Shute, Zach Lundgren, Geno Morelli and the late Larry Swider. Dr. Dan Gordon (contributor) and Steve Black, the latest Legacy Award honoree where also honored posthumously as part of the class.
DuBois (1-0) hosts Brockway next Friday night at Mansell Stadium.