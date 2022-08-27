DUBOIS — Karns City, the preseason favorite to win the new Region 1 Division of the District 9 Football League, is well known for its smash-mouth style on the field.

However, the Gremlins had the tables turned on themselves Friday night as DuBois dominated the line scrimmage in a 28-7 season-opening victory that felt more lopsided than the final stats might indicate.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos