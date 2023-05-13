WARREN — The DuBois baseball team inched closer the .500 mark with an 11-3 win at Warren Friday afternoon.
DuBois grabbed the lead with a big five-run top of the third to break open a scoreless game and never looked back as Tyler Chamberlin gave his squad a strong start on the mound. The lefty allowed one run (earned) on five hits in six innings of work, striking out eight and walking none.
The Beavers got Chamberlin all the offense he needed with that big five-run third. DuBois loaded the bases with no outs as Gavin Kaschlka reached on a leadoff error before Chamberlin and Trey Wingard drew walks.
Kaden Clark then worked a free pass of his won to force home Kaschalk. Jordan Ell then reached on an error that allowed Chamberlin to score. Billy Gray followed with another walk to force in the Beavers’ third run before Davey Aughenbaugh reached on another error allowed both Clark and Ell to come home to put DuBois up 5-0.
DuBois kept the foot on the pedal from there, scoring single runs in the fourth and sixth innings and two runs each in the fifth and seventh.
Wingard and Ell each had two hits and two RBIs for DuBois, with Ell ripping a double. Talon Hodge also added two hits, while Gray had a hit and two RBIs. Aughenbaugh knocked in a pair of runs as well.
Warren (7-12) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to set the final.
DuBois (8-9) is back in action today at Altoona.
DUBOIS 11, WARREN 3
Score by Innings
DuBois 005 121 2 — 11
Warren 000 010 2 — 3
DuBois—11
Tyler Chamberlin p 3311, Samson Deeb p 0100, Trey Wingard c 3022, Kaden Clark rf 3201, Jordan Ell lf 5222, Billy Gray 2b 3012, Sam Keen ph 0000, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 5002, Talon Hodge ss 5120, Tycen Roy 1b 3100, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 4110, Kam Knisley cr 0000. Totals: 34-11-9-10.
Warren—3
Ben Sowa cf 4122, Konnor Hoffman ss-p-ss 4011, Anthony Errett rf 0000, Jacob Alcorn rf 1000, Carter Cochran ph 1000, Owen Blum 3b 3020, Giovanni Elinsky c-rf 2010, Elijah Snyder c 1000, Aiden Zdarko dh-ss-rf 3000, Archie Teconchuk 2b-p 3100, Tage Wyman 3110, Andrew Neal lf 1000, Carson Farr p 1000, Brady Berdine p 0000. Totals: 27-3-7-3.
Errors: DuBois 3, Warren 6. LOB: DuBois 11, Warren 5. 2B: Ell; Sowa; Blum, Hoffman; Wyman. SAC: Wingard. HBP: Clark (by Farr), Roy (by Farr); Farr (by Chamberlin), Errett (by Chamberlin). SB: Chamberlin, Aughenbaugh, Hodge. CS: Elinsky (by Wingard). PO: Hoffman.
Pitching
DuBois: Tyler Chamberlin-6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO; Samson Deeb-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Warren: Brady Berdine-2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Konnor Hoffman-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Carson Farr-3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Archie Teconchuk-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Chamberlin. Losing pitcher: Berdine.
In other baseball action Friday:
Punxsy 7,
Johnsonburg 5
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Coming off just it second loss of the season Wednesday against DuBois, Punxsutawney bounced back in a big way with a hard-fought 7-5 victory against visiting Johnsonburg.
Both teams scored a run un the first, then a RBI single by Isaiah Jackson in the third put the Rams back up 2-1. That lead proved to be short-lived though, as the Chucks countered with a four-run bottom of the third to go up 5-2.
And, Punxsy did most of that damage with two outs. Justin Miller had a big two-run single in the frame, while Peyton Hetrick ripped a two-run double.
The back-and-forth affair continued in the fourth, though, as the Rams pushed three runs across against Chucks starter Nevin Day to pull even again at 5-5. All three of those runs scored on a triple by Luke Zimmerman, who started on the mound for the Rams.
Punxsy had another answer though, as Day helped his own cause with a RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to give the Chucks a 6-5 advantage before Cooper Hallman added an insurance run on a sac fly in the fifth.
Day and reliever Josh Tyger kept the Rams off the scoreboard over the final two innings to preserve the victory.
Day notched the win, allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits in six innnings. He struck out five and walked a pair. Tyger tossed a scoreless seventh, giving up a hit in earning the save.
Day went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a RBI, while Carter Savage was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Miller added two hits, including a double and a RBI.
Luke Zimmerman led the Rams attack, going 2-for-4 with the triple and three RBIs, while Aiden Zimmerman was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Jackson added a pair of hits and a RBI.
Punxsy (13-2) plays a doubleheader at Brookville Monday, while Johnsonburg (10-6) travel to Kane on Monday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7, JOHNSONNBURG 5
Score by Innings
J’burg 101 300 0 — 5
Punxsy 104 110 x — 7
Johnsonburg—5
Luke Zimmerman 4023, Aiden Zimmerman 4220, Isaiah Jackson 3021, Erik Panebianco 3000, Derek Beimel 3000, Nick Myers 3110, Cam Larkin 3110, Mike Copello 3000, Rocco Delhunty 2100, Frank Miller 0000. Totals: 28-5-8-4.
Punxsutawney—7
Zeke Bennett 3210, Josh Tyger 3100, Nevin Day 3031, Carter Savage 3022, Donnie Bender 0000, Jake Sikora 3100, Justin Miller 3221, Peyton Hetrick 3012, Cooper Hallman 3001, Owen Wood 3000, Jake Henretta 0100, Coy Martino 0000. Totals: 27-7-9-7.
Errors: J’burg 1, Punxsy 1. LOB: J’burg 4, Punxsy 7. 2B: Day 2, Hetrick, Miller, Savage. 3B: L. Zimmerman, A. Zimmerman. SB: A. Zimmerman, Jackson 3; Bennett. CS: L. Zimmerman.
Pitching
J’burg: Luke Zimmerman-5 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Isaiah Jackson-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsy: Nevin Day-6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Josh Tyger-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Day. Losing pitcher: L. Zimmerman.