ST. MARYS — Winning has become an expected thing with the Elk County Catholic girls volleyball team of late as the squad has just three total losses in its past two seasons.
However, those losses have been in a couple of District 9 Class A title games and last year’s state tournament — a loss to eventual state champion Maplewood. This season, head coach Tricia Bauer returns a veteran cast as ECC is hopeful they can break through when it matters the most come postseason time.
This year’s varsity squad has 14 players — six seniors, four juniors and four sophomores — as a total of 28 are out for both varsity and junior varsity.
“So far practices have gone well,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “The girls are working hard every day to minimize our mistakes and improve on a solid base that they built over the past few years.”
They’ll be bringing back plenty of experience as four of the seniors are returning letterwinners in Reagan Bauer, Kiri Emmert, Lucy Klawuhn and Tori Newton.
Both Newton and Bauer were Laurel Mountain League All-Stars, District 9 All-Stars while Newton made the All-State team.
“I expect them to continue with a heavy presence as our outside hitters along with returning letterman Lucy Klawuhn,” coach Bauer said. “The three of them are all very strong and smart players. They will be anchored by Kiri Emmert who will run our offense this year. Kiri is a fast and smart player that sees the court really well.”
Coach Bauer said other girls that are expected to contribute in both the front and back row are juniors Andrea Baron and Alexa Chamberlin, seniors Laci Jovenitti and Isabella Macer and junior Mya Pistner.
“These five girls have been working hard and improving in all aspects of their game,” coach Bauer said.
In the middle will be junior Ashlynn Schutz and sophomore Payton Newton.
Both girls have limited varsity experience from last year, but they are doing good things right now,” coach Bauer said. “Brynn Allison, Sofiya Cherry, and Lena Polaski are new to varsity this year and will hopefully get some on the court experience.”
As far as expectations, the team knows they’ll be looking to put together another stellar regular season while also trying to make it farther in the playoffs.
“Our expectations remain the same every year,” Bauer said. “Play your best every time you step on the court and make the most of your opportunities. We had a great season last year and a lot of the girls from this year were a reason for that. Hopefully we can improve on last year. We were the District 9 runner-up and lost in the first round of playoffs to the eventual state champs. It would be nice to be the district champion and go further in the playoffs.”
Coach Bauer said she feels there are plenty of strengths with this year’s team and yet there are other things they’ll work on as the season progresses.
“Our strengths are going to be our experience, hard work, mental strength and grit,” coach Bauer said. “I think we are also a team that never underestimates anyone. We know that any given day anyone can be beaten.
“I think our weakness is that we are a quiet team. Last year we had some girls that added a lot of fire and energy to the practices and games, but this group is a little quieter. I really think they have played with each other for a while now and I think they are just very comfortable playing with each other and know what to expect from each other so they don’t feel they need to communicate much. We have been working on the communication part of the game.”
Coach Bauer is assisted by Jill Kaul, Vicki Struble, Kelsey Morey and Rick Fox at the varsity level. For the JV team, coaches are Cassidy Cunningham, Josie Smith and Reilly Herzing.
The team opened up the season on Wednesday at the annual Elk County Volleyball Tournament as they went 6-0 in pool play against St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Ridgway before sweeping St. Marys in the finals. The Lady Crusaders’ first regular game will be on Tuesday as they host Johnsonburg.
“I think we will look forward to every day that we get to play, whether it is a game or practice,” coach Bauer said. “But the games are really where each individual player gets to come together as a team and put on a great show. I think it is a great feeling when you play well together in front of your family and friends. I am excited to see how many of the goals that we set we reach. Hopefully this year will be a fun ride.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Reagan Bauer, Kiri Emmert, Laci Jovenitti, Lucy Klawuhn, Isabella Macer, Tori Newton. Juniors: Andrea Baron, Alexa Chamberlin, Mya Pistner, Ashlynn Schutz. Sophomores: Brynn Allison, Sofiya Cherry, Payton Newton, Lena Polaski.