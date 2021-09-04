DuBOIS — It wasn’t pretty at times, but Brookville made big plays on both sides of the ball when it needed to Friday night to spoil DuBois’ home opener with a 21-7 victory at Mansell Stadium.
Defense ruled the first half, and really most of the night, but Brookville proved to be the offense that came up with the big plays.
The Raider combo of quarterback Charlie Krug and receiver Brayden Kunselman connected on touchdown passes of 63 and 93 yards in the first half as Brookville took a 14-7 lead to the half. It marked the second week in a row DuBois’ secondary was victimized by a receiver who put together a huge game.
A week ago it was Clearfield’s Karson Kline, who had eight catches for 161 yards and a score — all in the first half — of the Bison’s 27-7 victory. Kunselman outdid that performance Friday as he hauled in seven passes for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Krug added a 21-yard strike to Noah Peterson early in the fourth quarter to the Raiders’ third and final touchdown of the night. Krug finished 15 of 25 for 244 yards with three TDs passes and one interception.
The three long touchdown passes proved to be me more than enough with the way the Brookville defense played, particularly in the final two quarters. DuBois finished with 196 total yards, but only had 68 after halftime.
And of those 196 yards, 163 came on just seven plays (5 passes, 2 runs). The Beavers managed just 33 yards on its other 49 plays, thanks largely to a Brookville defense that recorded seven sacks — three by Hunter Smith. Those seven sacks resulted in a combined loss of 59 yards.
Those huge losses, six of which came in the second half, proved too much for the Beavers to overcome as they thwarted a handful of drives in what was a 7-point game at the half.
The first nine minutes were a true defensive battle between the 20s for the most part, as the teams combined for three punts and a pair of turnovers on downs. The deepest either drove was Brookville down to the DuBois 31 before Tate Lindermuth was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-two.
The momentum finally swung Brookville’s favor late in the quarter, when after the Raiders forced a turnover on downs at its own 37, Krug and Kunselman made their first huge play.
Krug found Kunselman running wide open down the left seam for a 63-yard scoring strike with 2:33 left in the opening quarter. The first of Logan Oakes’ three extra points made it 7-0.
The Brookville defense forced a punt after DuBois picked up one first down, but the Beavers’ “D” got the ball right back when Garrett Frantz picked off a Krug pass at the Brookville 41.
An 8-yard run by Braxton Adams, coupled with a 15-yard penalty for a late hit out bounds, promptly put DuBois in the red zone at the Raiders’ 16.
A pair of runs netted another first down before Austin Mitchell hit Cadin Delaney for a 6-yard touchdown with 9:06 on the second quarter clock. Charlie Harman’s extra point tied the game.
DuBois only got back into the red zone one more time in the game.
The teams then traded punts for most of the second quarter, with DuBois’ Btucen Dinkfelt booming a 48-yarder before pinning the Raiders at their own 3 with a 29-yard effort.
The shadow of their own goal post did little to deter Brookville, as Krug hit Kunselman on a short out rout. The Raider cut back into the middle of the field and broke free through the Beaver secondary, eventually weaving his way to as 93-yard touchdown with 1:02 left in the half to make it 14-7.
DuBois tried to counter in the final minute, getting a 25-yard run and 21-yard screen pass from Mitchell to Delaney that put the Beavers at the Brookville 20. Mitchell then threw incomplete, leaving 2.2 seconds on the clock.
Mitchell was flushed out of the pocket on that final play of the half, running down to the 13 as time expired.
DuBois used halftime to hold induction ceremonies for both the Class of 2020 and 2021 for the school’s Sports Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony was never held last year because of COVID-19.
When play resumed in the second half, both teams defenses again took control, as both teams struggled to move the ball.
Brookville put together its final scoring drive late in the third quarter, driving 77 yards on eight plays.
The Raiders overcame a strip sack by DuBois’ Christian Kirk early in the drive, with Krug recovering the ball on a 9-yard loss, as Jackson Zimmerman promptly ripped off runs of 25 and 33 yards. Zimmerman had 12 carries for 93 yards, 87 of which came in the second half.
Krug capped the drive with a perfectly placed 21-yard touchdown pass to Peterson that saw the Raider catch the ball over his shoulder in the end zone.
DuBois made a switch a quarterback after that score, bringing in Cam-Ron Hays for Mitchell. Hays threw an interception (by Kunselman) on his first pass before making a a couple big plays. He ran for 15 yards and completed passes of 23 and 33 yards to Braxton Adams out of the backfield.
Those plays did little to help DuBois find the end zone though, as Hays also was sacked three times in the final 9:10 of the game.
Adams powered the DuBois offense, running for 42 yards on nine carries and catching five passes for 80 yards. Dinkfelt added three grabs for 50 yards, while Delaney had two for 27.
Brookville (2-0) hosts rival Punxsutawney next week, while DuBois (0-2) travels to St. Marys.