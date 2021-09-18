DuBOIS — The DuBois football team used big plays on both sides of the ball Friday night against Kane to roll past the Wolves, 34-6, at E.J. Mansell Stadium for its first victory of the season.
That win was fueled by the DuBois defense that not only created four first-half turnovers on interceptions by four different Beavers but also held the Kane offense in check otherwise most of the night. Two of those picks led directly to touchdowns for the Beavers.
The Wolves (2-2) finished the night with 244 yards, but 118 of those came on Kane’s first and last drives of the night. In between, Kane had just 126 yards on its other 44 plays.
Meanwhile, DuBois (1-3) made the most of the its opportunities because of several short drives after those turnovers. The Beavers amassed 302 yards on just 35 plays compared to the Wolves 61.
DuBois did most of the damage on the ground (219 yards rushing), with four of their five touchdowns coming from at least 19 yards outs — including two from 60-plus yards. Five different Beavers found the end zone in what was a true all-around team victory.
“The game plans Coach (Shawn) McCleary and the defensive guys are putting in have been really good all season,” said DuBois coach TJ Wingard.”If you’ve watched the previous three games, you take two or three plays away and that’s what was killing us. Tonight, we didn’t do that (allow big plays), and it showed. I’m super proud. It was a great all-around effort.
“Our offense tonight was pure momentum. The defense set up everything for, and the momentum was on the sideline. The kids felt it, and onc we got a couple scores in, they just got some confidence in themselves tonight. That was really good to see.”
While final score proved to be lopsided in DuBois’ favor, it was Kane that came out firing on all cylinders as the Wolves took the opening kickoff and promptly marched from its own 41 down to the Beaver 6 on eight plays.
That’s when disaster struck for the Wolves and arguably changed the momentum for the entire night. DuBois linebacker Justin Bankovich picked off a pass by Kane’s Harley Morris and rumbled up the sideline. Bankovich nearly took it the length of the field but was caught from behind at the Wolves’ 17.
DuBois couldn’t capitalized on that huge return though, as Cam-Ron Hays was picked off the 1-yard line four plays later by Landon Darr. The Wolves were able to pick up a first down on a defensive holding penalty, but the DuBois defense quickly struck again as Erich Benjamin picked off Morris.
The Beavers got the ball at the Kane 31, this time, hit paydirt two plays later as Benjamin took a toss to the left, beat a defender to the corner and sprinted down the sideline on a 28-yard touchdown run with 1:58 left in the first quarter. The first of Charlie Harman’s four extra points made it 7-0.
DuBois kept the pressure on the Wolves, who were called for holding on the first play of their ensuing possession. Morris then went back to air, but it only benefitted DuBois once again as Beaver Garrett Frantz beat a receiver to the spot and hauled in his team’s third pick of the opening quarter.
But, much like the first turnover, DuBois couldn’t get anything going on offense and was forced to punt early in the second quarter. And, just like the first, DuBois got the ball right back when Braxton Adams stepped in front of a Morris pass and nearly found the end zone.
Adams was tackled at the Kane 1 following a 22-yard run return that set up a 1-yard TD plunge by Hays that made it 14-0 just 1:00 into the second quarter.
Kane tried to answer back on its next drive, as it got some big help from two different 15-yard penalties on DuBois that helped extend the possession. However, the Beaver defense stood tall as the Wolves got down to the Beaver 22 as AJ Nicastro dropped Ricky Zampogna for a 2-yard loss before forcing a turnover on downs.
The DuBois offense then put together its best drive of the night and marched 81 yards on six plays. The key moment was an offsides call on Kane on a 4th-and-1 play at DuBois’ own 28.
Benjamin ripped off a 28-yard run right after the penalty before Austin Mitchell hit Derraick Burkett on a 23-yard pass play. Benjamin led DuBois’ ground attack with 54 yards on just two carries.
Burkett’s catch put DuBois in the red zone at the Kane 19, and Adams ripped off a touchdown run from there to put the Beavers up 21-0 with 3:43 remaining in the half.
DuBois eventually took that lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Beavers got the ball to start the third quarter and wasted little time extending their lead.
Hays hit Burkett on a receiver screen on the first play, and Burkett did the rest as he first cut inside before going back to the outside untouched. He was off the races from there on a 60-yard scoring play to make it 28-0. Burkett had the Beavers’ only two catches of the night for 83 yards.
Kane tried to respond, another big penalty on the Beavers got the Wolves off and running. Morris completed passes of 17 yards to Darr and 20 yards to Sam Lundeen in the drive, but the DuBois defense once again stood tall when needed and forced a turnover on downs at its own 11.
The Beavers then ran nearly nine minutes off the clock with a 15-play drive that spanned the final 5:44 of the third and start of the fourth but didn’t result in points. The key play was a nifty 21-yard run by Brycen Dinkfelt on a high snap on what was to be a punt at the Beaver 17.
Instead, Dinkfelt calmly fielded the high snap, avoided a Kane defender and took off for a first down.
DuBois scored its final touchdown of the night midway through the fourth on another busted play. Mitchell fumbled the snap but quickly corralled it and broke free to the outside, where he raced 65 yards to paydirt. The extra point was blocked as the Beavers led 34-0.
Kane then avoided the shutout on its final possession of the night as the Wolves drove 80 yards on nine plays — all on the ground. Sam West had three totes for 26 yards ob the drive, which was capped by a 16-yard TD run from Morris with 45 seconds to play.
DuBois welcomes Ridgway Friday night for Homecoming.