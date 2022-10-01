ALLPORT — West Branch quarterback Tyler Biggans got the Warriors off to a good start in Friday’s showdown with Curwensville, then put the finishes touches on a 32-31 victory at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field in a Homecoming thriller.
Biggans, who went over the 1,000-yard mark in last week’s game, rumbled for 175 yards and three touchdowns to stake the Warriors to an 18-7, first-quarter lead and broke off a 31-yard run for a first down late in the fourth quarter to seal it.
He finished the game with 292 yards and four scores on 35 carries.
Biggans’ counterpart — Tide quarterback Dan McGarry, who went over the 1,000-yard mark in passing yardage last week, had a big game in his own right. McGarry threw for 160 yards and three TD passes and ran for 81 yards and another score as he and running back Chase Irwin helped the Tide rally from a 32-19 halftime deficit.
Irwin ran for 117 yards and a TD on 14 carries and caught a 14-yard TD pass from McGarry with 7:13 left in the fourth quarter to get the Tide to within one of the lead, 32-31.
But Warrior Kyle Kolesar blocked Nik Fegert’s PAT attempt and the West Branch offense ran out the clock behind Biggans, going on a 12-play drive with the final two coming from the Tide 5 with under a minute to play.
Biggans broke off a 31-yard run on a third-and-10 from the Tide 36, sliding down at the 5-yard line instead of scoring the touchdown to make sure the visitors could not get their hands back on the ball.
“I thought the kids played really hard for the second week in a row,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “We were able to run the football and control the clock. I thought our defense made some big plays at crucial times. Great night of football on both sides.”
West Branch got the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in four plays, scoring on a Biggans’ 3-yard run just 1:25 into the game. Biggans had runs of 21 and 54 yards in the quick drive.
The PAT was blocked.
Curwensville’s Grant Swanson put the Tide offense in good position with a 57-yard kickoff return following the Warrior TD.
The Tide started at the Warrior 16 and needed just three plays to reach paydirt. McGarry hit Chris Fegert for a 12-yard score and Nick Fegert booted the extra point to make it 7-6 with 9:35 left in the first quarter.
West Branch responded with a 55-yard drive featuring 10 runs, the last a Biggans 2-yard TD on fourth-and-goal. Biggans ran nine times for 32 yards in the drive, while Wyatt Schwideske added a 23-yard jaunt.
The Warriors went for 2, but were denied.
Curwensville drove into Warrior territory on the next possession and had a fourth-and-inches from the 26.
But a procedure penalty moved the ball back 5 yards and the Tide turned the ball over on downs on the next play.
Biggans made the Tide pay for the mistake, by sprinting 65 yards down the sideline in front of the Warrior bench to up the advantage to 18-7 with 2:05 to play in the first.
Curwensville answered with a 7-play, 60-yard drive that culminated with an Irwin 3-yard run on fourth and goal with 0:03 left in quarter. Irwin also had a 32-yard run on the drive, while McGarry connected with Chris Fegert for a 21-yard pass play.
On the ensuing kickoff, Schwiderske found a seam and motored 74 yards to the Tide 16 on the final play of a very eventful first quarter.
Schwiderske paid off the good field position four plays later with a 3-yard run and Biggans hit Kolesar for the 2-point pass play to give West Branch a 26-13 lead with 10:15 to play in the half.
Needing to keep pace with the hosts, the Golden Tide moved the ball 64 yards on a 15-play drive that ate up over seven minutes of clock.
McGarry was 4-of-7 for 36 yards on the drive, converting a third down play with an 18-yard pass to Tyler Dunn and moving the sticks in a fourth down by finding Hunter Tkakic for a 7-yard gain.
The last nine yards of the drive were a McGarry to Nik Fegert pass. The extra point failed, but the Tide closed to a 26-19 deficit.
There was just enough time left on the clock for the Warriors, however, as they chewed up the remaining 2:55 of the half by going on a 9-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by a Biggans 4-yard TD run as time expired.
After the teams combined for 45 points in the first half, the defenses stepped up in the third quarter.
West Branch’s Azadio Vargas snuffed out a promising opening drive from the Tide, by picking off McGarry in the Red Zone and returning the ball to the 35.
But the Tide defense responded by forcing the Warriors to go three-and-out for the only time in the game.
Coby Kephart booted a 45-yard punt to switch the field and make the Tide start at their own 25.
After a McGarry 1-yard sneak converted the initial first down of the drive on a fourth down play, Curwensville navigated the final 65 yards in five plays with McGarry getting the payoff with a 4-yard run with 4:44 left in the third.
McGarry had completions of 10 and 19 yards to Nik Fegert and Dunn in the drive.
Curwensville went for 2, but McGarry was stopped inches short of the goal line, keeping the score at 32-25.
The third quarter ended with West Branch on the move.
The Warriors moved from their 48 all the way to the Tide 12 where they were stopped on downs four plays into the fourth.
After setting up shop at its own 12, Curwensville went on an Irwin-centric 88-yard scoring drive.
Irwin had runs of 8, 16, 19 and 2 yards before hauling in a 14-yard TD pass from McGarry with 7:13 left to play.
But with the score 32-31, Kolesar blocked Fegert’s extra-point try to keep the Warriors in the lead.
West Branch then finished off the game with a 12-play drive that forced Curwensville to call all its timeouts and Biggans put in the dagger with his 31-yard run on third down.
“I’m really proud of how the kids competed in the second half,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We just ran out of time. Credit to West Branch. They ran the ball really well, and it just took us too long to make adjustments defensively. That is 100 percent on me.”
All but 13 of the Warriors’ 382 yards came on the ground. Scwiderske carried 11 times for 77 yards and a score.
Curwensville had 356 yards total yards — 196 on the ground and 160 through the air.
Nik Fegert caught four passes for 67 yards, Chris Fegert had three receptions for 35 yards and Dunn caught two balls for 37 yards.
Both teams are now 3-3.
Curwensville hosts Moshannon Valley next week, while the Warriors visit Southern Huntingdon.
NOTE: Hannah Betts was crowned West Branch Homecoming Queen at halftime.