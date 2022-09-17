PHILIPSBURG — Heading into Friday night’s game against Philipsburg-Osceola, the Clearfield Bison had done its offensive work on the ground this season as Brady Collins allocated for 331 of the 505 rushing yards in three games prior. The Bison had just seven completions all season with quarterback Will Domico, but Domico and the Bison made it a point to air things out at Mountaineer Stadium Friday night, as Domico was a perfect 8-for-8 with 249 yards and five TDs en route to a 55-0 win over the Mounties.
Wideouts Isaac Samsel had four catches for 129 yards — three of those for touchdowns — and Carter Freeland had 114 yards on three receptions and two scores.
Clearfield still had the ground game going, with Collins racking up 122 yards and a score as they had 303 rushing yards total while the defense allowed just 122 total yards by the Mounties — 83 of which came in the second half with the Bison already up 41-0 at halftime.
“We came out running on all cylinders and we played well,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We’re getting better every week. We’ve been working real hard on our passing game and it came to fruition tonight. Everybody did a good job. Will Domico had a big night — our receivers caught the ball and ran good routes. Then our offensive line has been doing a good job. Defense got a shutout. I can’t say much more — everybody clicked and everyone did a good job.
“We scored on the second play of the game and it just steamrolled from there. I was really happy with our passing game. That’s something that we’ve needed to develop and we’ve been working hard on it and it looked (good) tonight.”
Janocko and the Bison utilized play action to perfection on Friday night, with Domico finding Samsel for a 56-yard score on the second play of the game to go up 6-0 after the missed PAT.
A three-and-out by the Mounties gave it back to the Bison and Collins’ 51-yard jaunt made it 14-0 as Joe Knee caught the two-point conversion less that five minutes into the contest.
P-O did get a first down on the next drive but a punt right back to the Bison and one play later, Domico dished it out to Freeland in the flat and he was gone for a 69-yard score to make it 21-0.
The Bison made it a 28-point first quarter with 53.8 seconds left as Samsel benefitted from another Domico play action pass, as the QB found Samsel wide open for the 41-yard score.
A three-and-out by the Mounties gave it back to Clearfield and just 27 second into the second quarter, the Bison had a 35-0 lead with a Freeland 29-yard TD catch.
Samsel got his third score of the night with 45.9 seconds left before halftime as Domico dumped it off to him on fourth-and-7 at the P-O 29 yard line and he juked out Mountie defenders for not only the first down but the touchdown, as a missed PAT gave the Bison a 41-0 halftime lead.
That score and the running clock then allowed Janocko to get some subs into the game for primarily the rest of the second half after Carter Chamberlain’s 13-yard TD run made it 48-0 midway through the third quarter.
“It’s really important that everybody got in the game tonight and everybody got a lot of playing time,” Janocko said. “Those kids are excited. They work hard all week, too. So it was nice to be able to that.”
With subs in the game for the Bison, Cayden Bell ripped off a 51-yard touchdown run with 10:28 left in the fourth quarter, setting what would be the final at 55-0.
Chamberlain and Bell had 67 and 55 rushing yards, respectively, while Bell also had the game’s lone interception.
P-O quarterback Ben Gustkey had 63 yards passing, including a long of 31 yards to Dayton Barger. Jakodi Jones led the Mounties with 38 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Clearfield goes to 3-1 on the year and host Penns Valley for Homecoming next week while P-O falls to 1-3 and plays at Bellefonte.
“We started turning things around there at Bald Eagle when we pulled one out,” Janocko said. “Then we played real well against DuBois and tonight we just built on that. So hopefully we can just continue to build. We’ve got another tough opponent next week. Penns Valley’s going to be good.”