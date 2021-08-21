BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield boys golf team opened its season Friday afternoon at Pinecrest Golf Course, topping host Brookville 184-186.
Bison Ryan Gearhart and Raider Killian Radel tied for medallist honors, each carding a 44.
Eric Fletcher (45), Ethan Evilsizor (46) and Alex Lansberry (49) also scored for Clearfield.
Bryce Raffery and Ian Pete each shot 46s for the Raiders, while Owen Caylor rounded out Brookville’s scoring with a 50.
The Bison are back in action Monday at the St. Marys Tournament, while Brookville hosts Curwensville on Tuesday.
Clearfield—184
Ryan Gearhart 44, Eric Fletcher 45, Ethan Evilsizor 46, Alex Lansberry 49. Others: Adam Miller 54, Zachary Walk 62.
Brookville—186
Killian Radel 44, Bryce Rafferty 46, Ian Pete 46, Owen Caylor 50. Others: Logan Girt 65, Jameson Rhoades 87.