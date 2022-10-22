HYDE — Clinging to a 7-6 lead early in the second half with Central Mountain making a push at the 38-yard line, Clearfield needed a spark Friday at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Bison got that from its defense, which made consecutive bone-crunching tackles for loss to push the Wildcats back and force a punt.
Clearfield’s offense then went 81 yards in 10 plays to score a touchdown and the Bison didn’t look back, scoring a hard-fought 21-6 victory on Senior Night over a Wildcat team that was certainly better than their 0-8 record indicated.
“They’re a 5A team with athletes and I knew it,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “But our kids really had a gutsy performance. Our defense played great, and our offense did what they had to.
“We made some big plays when we had to. I’m very happy because our defense had their backs against the wall more than once with field position. I’m really happy with how our defense played.”
Central Mountain kicked off to start the second half and surprised the Bison with a perfectly-placed onside kick that took a fortuitous bounce right to a Wildcat player at the Bison 35.
Clearfield’s defense rose up and forced a three-and-out, but the Central Mountain punt pinned the Bison at their own 1-yard line.
The Bison only managed one yard in three plays and had to kick back to the Wildcats, who took over the Clearfield’s 38.
Brady Collins burst through the line on the next snap, burying Wildcat QB Brady Myers for a 9-yard loss. Isaac Samsel followed that up by drilling Rocco Serafini for a 4-yard loss on the very next play.
Central Mountain gained two yards on third down and punted back to Clearfield, which took over at its own 19 with plenty of momentum, thanks to the defensive effort.
“We definitely hit,” Janocko said. “We’re a very physical team and our kids work at it. It’s clean. It’s everything you should do. Those were two big hits.”
Clearfield drove 81 yards in 10 plays, overcoming a block-in-the-back penalty that called back a Carter Freeland touchdown, to score on a Collins’ 26-yard run with 52 seconds left in the third quarter. Evan Davis’ PAT made it 14-6.
Collins ran four times for 48 yards in the series, while Carter Chamberlain carried twice for 14 and Will Domico hit Freeland for 25 yards on a play that would have gone the distance had it not been for the penalty.
“All our backs ran really hard,” Janocko said.
Central Mountain took over at its 37-yard line after a solid kick return, but were without Myers, who was injured on defense in the previous series.
The Wildcats went backwards as two penalties pushed them back to the 5 and after a 6-yard run, backup quarterback Thomas Sprague was picked off by Collins at the Wildcat 46.
It only took the Bison three plays to cash in the turnover as Collins ran for 11 yards, Chamberlain carried for 6 and Collins scored from 29 yards out with 9:03 to play.
Collins ran 17 times for 146 yards and two second-half touchdowns.
Central Mountain did not go away quietly, however, as it went on an 11-play drive that was helped along by a Bison penalty that converted a third down.
But the Wildcats stalled at the Bison 10, turning the ball over on downs and Clearfield ran the ball four times to pick up two first downs, then knelt on it twice to run out the clock.
Clearfield’s defense, which allowed 160 yards to Central Mountain in the first half, surrendered just 31 in the second, including holding the Wildcats to negative-(-6) yards rushing over the final two quarters.
Neither team could muster any points in the first quarter as each went on long opening drives only to turn the ball over on downs.
Clearfield’s second possession also got fairly deep into Wildcat territory and it looked as if the Bison had converted a fourth-and-10 play when Carter Freeland made a great catch, broke free from the defender and ran to the end zone.
But a penalty wiped away the touchdown and the first down and forced a Bison punt.
Clearfield was whistled for six infractions for 60 yards, while Central Mountain committed eight penalties for 75 yards.
“This crew called everything,” Janocko said. “Sometimes that happens. That’s the way it goes.”
After taking over at its own 11, Central Mountain moved the ball to the 26, but on third-and-6, Myers was intercepted by Domico. who took the ball 36 yards down the Wildcat sideline for a score, giving the Bison a 7-0 lead after the Davis PAT with 7:44 left in the first half.
“That was a huge play, especially after having a touchdown called back,” Janocko said. “He made a great break on the ball and made a huge play.”
Central Mountain quickly responded, getting a 73-yard kickoff return from Connor Foltz, who faked the reverse on the play.
One play later, Serafini went 12 yards for a touchdown. The snap on the point after was over the holder’s head and Clearfield maintained a 7-6 lead.
Both teams had one more possession in the first half. The Bison punted, while the Wildcats missed a 47-yard field goal as time expired.
Clearfield improved to 7-2 overall and clinched the top seed in the District 9 class 3A playoffs.
“It was a big win,” Janocko said. “It’s very satisfying. These kids just keep improving. They play together and they play hard. It’s a fun team to coach.”
The Bison end their regular season next week at Karns City.